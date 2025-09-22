  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Hurt in the heart" Dwayne Johnson talks about the worst pain of his life

dpa

22.9.2025 - 09:56

Hollywood star and ex-wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spoken to The New York Times about the most painful moment of his life.
Hollywood star and ex-wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spoken to The New York Times about the most painful moment of his life.
Picture: Christoph Soeder/dpa

Hollywood star and ex-professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talks in an interview about when he felt the "worst pain" of his life.

DPA

22.09.2025, 09:56

22.09.2025, 10:37

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • As a former professional wrestler, he often took a beating and has suffered a bruised lung and a torn Achilles tendon.
  • But what hurt the most, Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now explains, was not physical.
  • "The worst pain I ever felt was when I was sent to Nashville to live with my father when I was 15," says the 53-year-old.
Show more

Hollywood star and ex-wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spoken about the most painful moment of his life.

"The worst pain I ever felt was when we were evicted in Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville to live with my father," the 53-year-old told The New York Times.

World premiere of

World premiere of "The Smashing Machine""The Rock" shows big emotions instead of big muscle play

According to the interview, Johnson was 15 when he lived with his mother in Honolulu, Hawaii, and his father had moved to the US state of Tennessee for his work.

The sight of his mother "hurt Johnson's heart"

According to the New York Times, Johnson recounts with tears in his eyes how he and his mother found an eviction notice on their apartment door in Honolulu.

The sight of his mother "hurt his heart", says the Hollywood actor.

According to the report, his mother wanted to join him and his father on the US mainland. However, Johnson had to realize on his arrival in Tennessee that his father was probably living with another woman.

Dwayne Johnson spent many years as a professional wrestler

Like his father, Dwayne Johnson worked as a professional wrestler for many years. He later starred in action films such as "Fast & Furious".

In his new film "The Smashing Machine", he plays a martial artist with emotional problems.

The actor had previously spoken about his father not being very affectionate. At the beginning of September, Dwayne Johnson explained at the Venice Film Festival with regard to his father: "He was homeless at 13, so his ability to love was very limited."

More videos from the department

More from the department

Bötschi asks Nik Hartmann.

Bötschi asks Nik Hartmann"I've now confessed everything to my parents"

Surprising love break-up. Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have split up

Surprising love break-upMonica Bellucci and Tim Burton have split up

Anaïs Decasper on her first film role.

Anaïs Decasper on her first film role"I wanted to be a butcher as a child"