Hollywood star and ex-wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spoken to The New York Times about the most painful moment of his life.

Hollywood star and ex-professional wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson talks in an interview about when he felt the "worst pain" of his life.

No time? blue News summarizes for you As a former professional wrestler, he often took a beating and has suffered a bruised lung and a torn Achilles tendon.

But what hurt the most, Hollywood actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson now explains, was not physical.

"The worst pain I ever felt was when I was sent to Nashville to live with my father when I was 15," says the 53-year-old Show more

Hollywood star and ex-wrestler Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has spoken about the most painful moment of his life.

"The worst pain I ever felt was when we were evicted in Hawaii and I was sent to Nashville to live with my father," the 53-year-old told The New York Times.

According to the interview, Johnson was 15 when he lived with his mother in Honolulu, Hawaii, and his father had moved to the US state of Tennessee for his work.

The sight of his mother "hurt Johnson's heart"

According to the New York Times, Johnson recounts with tears in his eyes how he and his mother found an eviction notice on their apartment door in Honolulu.

The sight of his mother "hurt his heart", says the Hollywood actor.

According to the report, his mother wanted to join him and his father on the US mainland. However, Johnson had to realize on his arrival in Tennessee that his father was probably living with another woman.

Dwayne Johnson spent many years as a professional wrestler

Like his father, Dwayne Johnson worked as a professional wrestler for many years. He later starred in action films such as "Fast & Furious".

In his new film "The Smashing Machine", he plays a martial artist with emotional problems.

The actor had previously spoken about his father not being very affectionate. At the beginning of September, Dwayne Johnson explained at the Venice Film Festival with regard to his father: "He was homeless at 13, so his ability to love was very limited."

