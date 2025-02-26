An unbeatable duo: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson with his dog Hobbs. Instagram/therock

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson shares some sad news with his fans on Instagram: his dog Hobbs has died. The actor bids farewell to his faithful friend with emotional words.

Hobbs, as the French bulldog was called, had "gone quietly and bravely in the night".

The action star feels "numb from this loss". Show more

He is "The Rock", but his rock was Hobbs: no, it's not about Dwayne Johnson's (52) character in the "Fast & Furious" series, but about his four-legged friend, a French bulldog.

The actor addressed his followerson Instagram with a sad message, as he announced that Hobbs had died. Johnson's family is "grateful that he didn't suffer for long". Hobbs had "gone quietly and bravely in the night".

Johnson's lines are filled with deep sadness: "I am numb from this loss, but we are so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave to our entire family."

The action star shared a series of videos and pictures showing him with Hobbs. In the first clip, the usually tough muscleman lays his head lovingly on the sleeping French bulldog.

The country classic "What's Going on in Your World" by George Strait (72) plays in the background. Johnson explains: "One of my favorite songs feels appropriate here because I wonder what's going on in his new world because I know what it's like in mine." He's not sure how ghosts would work, he says, but he wishes Hobbs would visit them from time to time.

"This is just heartbreaking"

Celebrity friends and fans offer their condolences and send their strength to Johnson in the comments. Actor Jason Momoa (45), for example, sent several red hearts, while Reese Witherspoon (48) wrote: "Oh, that's just heartbreaking 💔."

The sympathy is great. "Her short life with us is the price we pay for her unconditional love," said one follower. And Julianne Houg (36) commented: "Wrap yourself in love."

Johnson already had to cope with another loss a few years ago. Back then, his dog Brutus, also a French bulldog, died after eating a poisonous mushroom.

