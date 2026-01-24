In an interview with Claudia Lässer, Blerim Dzemaili looks back on his impressive career, the fight against adversity and the newfound time with his family.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Blerim Dzemaili looks back on his career in the talk show "Lässer", talks about challenges and his difficult time in the national team.

He is considering a career as a coach and has already completed training in sports management and as a player agent.

Having grown up in modest circumstances, he emphasizes his combative mentality and now enjoys family life with his partner and two children. Show more

Since the fall of 2025, Blerim Džemaili has been sitting behind the microphone instead of leading the way on the pitch. As an expert on blue Sport and Ticino television, he analyzes football matches. "You stay in the business. Especially after your career, you have to think about what you want to do," he says on the talk show "Lässer".

Dzemaili ended his active career two and a half years ago. He has "several ideas in mind" for his future. He has a license as a player agent and has trained in sports management. But he could also return to the pitch - on the touchline. "I said for a long time that I didn't want to get a coaching license. After much consideration, I'm doing it and I'm starting now," says Dzemaili.

Nevertheless, he is not sure whether he will actually take the plunge as a coach: "I've seen many ex-players burn out too quickly in the business - usually the ones with the big names." You have to accept what your role is after your playing career. "As a coach, you start from scratch again. You're no longer the Dzemaili who quit FCZ," he explains.

Great career with a fairytale ending

He had many exciting experiences as a footballer: "Once you play for Napoli, they know you for life ... After the Maradona era, we were the first to win a trophy. The times with FCZ will always be the most important for me. When Lucien Favre brought me into the first team, it was a dream come true for me. I didn't believe it at all. It seems surreal," Dzemaili recalls.

His departure in 2023 is also like something out of a picture book. The fans dedicated an impressive choreography to him, he scored the decisive goal in his second-last game - and FCZ became champions once again after a long period of suffering. "It was a fairytale," he summarizes.

The 39-year-old appreciates the experiences of his earlier life; after all, his career was on the brink at the age of 20 after a major injury (cruciate ligament rupture). "Back then, I wasn't sure whether I would come back," he admits.

"I played for a lot of clubs for a long time, which makes me proud in hindsight," emphasizes Dzemaili, adding that he never stopped or gave up: "That was always my mentality."

Not an easy time in the national team under Hitzfeld

After a bad match, he would "lock himself away at home". He watched his mistakes again on TV and did the double in training to recharge his batteries. Today's young players, on the other hand, would take little initiative themselves. No wonder they see fewer and fewer role models on the pitch.

"You don't grow into being a leader, you're born one," he sums up and regrets the development. In the juniors, he fails the trial training at GC. And ended up at FCZ, where the unpolished talent started his career. His story in the national team was also one of ups and downs.

"Everyone talked me up as Johann Vogel's successor, even coach Köbi Kuhn saw me that way. Then came the big injury. There's a change of coach (from Kuhn to Hitzfeld), the players overtake you and then you have to chase the train all the time and never manage to get on," Dzemaili describes, adding: "The header against the post against Argentina at the 2014 World Cup was a symbol of my relationship with the national team."

2014 in São Paulo: Blerim Dzemaili heads the ball against the post in the round of 16 against Argentina. sda

In the round of 16, Dzemaili, who had just come on as a substitute, missed the golden chance to knock the favorites out in extra time. Under coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, the midfield puncher was only allowed to start a total of four times in important matches.

Growing up under difficult circumstances

"And then comes Petkovic, who gives me back everything I had to suffer in the national team," emphasizes the 69-time international. His combative attitude also stems from his childhood. Born in Macedonia, Dzemaili grew up for the first four years practically without a father - he had to earn money in Switzerland before the whole family was reunited in their new homeland.

Together with his mother and older brother, he shared a small apartment in Zurich with a second family for years. "The four of us lived in one room for two years," he says. However, his father always made sure that they integrated well in Switzerland. "The funniest thing was that he always said he didn't want the police knocking on the door at home," smiles Dzemaili.

But he had a great childhood and his dad was never strict, he sums up. Dzemaili is now a father himself - in addition to his ten-year-old son Luan from a previous relationship, he recently had a girl with his new partner - and therefore takes "a lot of time" for his loved ones.

