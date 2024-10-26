  1. Residential Customers
37.5 million francs EDU forces vote on ESC loan in Basel

SDA

26.10.2024 - 11:20

The Federal Democratic Union (EDU) submitted the signatures for a referendum on Saturday. Pictured left is EDU President Daniel Frischknecht.
Keystone

On November 24, Basel-Stadt must vote on the 37.5 million loan for the ESC. The Federal Democratic Union (EDU) submitted the signatures for a referendum on Saturday.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On November 24, Basel-Stadt must vote on the 37.5 million loan for the ESC.
  • A total of 4203 signatures were submitted
A total of 4203 signatures were submitted. A successful referendum would have required 2000 signatures. The signatures must now be certified by the State Chancellery.

The Basel Grand Council approved the loan requested by the government on September 11 by a large majority of 87 votes to 4, with 4 abstentions. The EDU launched a referendum against this - with success, as the party announced when the signatures were handed over in the courtyard of Basel City Hall.

The small party had to go it alone. The SVP, for example, had backed the ESC loan. The EDU, which has hardly any presence in Basel-Stadt, had to rely on help from outside the canton to collect signatures.

