The Federal Democratic Union (EDU) submitted the signatures for a referendum on Saturday.

A vote on the 37.5 million loan for the European Song Contest must be held in Basel-Stadt on November 24. The Federal Democratic Union (EDU) submitted the signatures for a referendum on Saturday.

A total of 4203 signatures were submitted. A successful referendum would have required 2000 signatures. The signatures must now be certified by the State Chancellery.

The Basel Grand Council approved the loan requested by the government on September 11 by a large majority of 87 votes to 4, with 4 abstentions. The EDU launched a referendum against this - with success, as the party announced when the signatures were handed over in the courtyard of Basel City Hall.

The small party had to go it alone. The SVP, for example, had backed the ESC loan. The EDU, which has hardly any presence in Basel-Stadt, had to rely on help from outside the canton to collect signatures.

