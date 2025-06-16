Andreas (l.) and Chris Ehrlich from the Ehrlich Brothers. Here Andreas' gel hairstyle is still in place. KEYSTONE

During a dress rehearsal in Dortmund, the hair of an Ehrlich Brothers magician caught fire from a flamethrower. The incident went off without a hitch and the show was able to continue.

No time? blue News summarizes for you During a rehearsal in Dortmund, Andreas Ehrlich's hair caught fire after he came too close to a flamethrower - he was not injured.

Despite the scary moment, the magician duo remained calm: Andreas joked about his "hot face", Chris spoke of a "brand new hairstyle".

The show rehearsal continued after a short break, with Andreas later describing the incident as a "blessing in disguise". Show more

During a rehearsal for their upcoming ZDF show in Dortmund, the Ehrlich Brothers had an unexpected incident. The hair of Andreas Ehrlich, one of the two magicians, caught fire. The incident occurred when he moved too close to a flamethrower, which ignited at the wrong moment and set his hair on fire.

Despite the shock, Andreas Ehrlich was quickly able to laugh again and joked: "My face is hot." His brother Chris also took the incident with humor and commented on Instagram: "Lucky for me - at least my brother now has a brand new hairstyle!"

The flames mainly damaged the magician's hair, but there were no injuries. After a brief interruption, the rehearsal continued.

In an interview with the "Bild" newspaper, Andreas Ehrlich said about the incident: "I didn't even realize what exactly had happened. I felt the heat on my head and in my face. It was only when I saw the video recording that I realized how dramatic it was. It really was a stroke of luck!"

