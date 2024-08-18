Takes the place of former "Köln 50667" actor David Ortega, who is already out of the jungle camp on day two: Swiss reality TV star Elena Miras. RTL

It's not exactly a warm welcome that awaits Elena Miras when she enters the RTL jungle camp. The Swiss star arrives late. Quarrels are inevitable.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first candidate is kicked out of the RTL jungle on the very second day: David Ortega has to leave the camp in South Africa.

But his place doesn't stay empty for long - Swiss reality starlet Elena Miras takes his place.

The late arrival immediately causes discussions and arguments. Show more

On day two of the current season of the RTL jungle camp, a candidate was already kicked out. This has never happened so quickly on the show before. But former "Köln 50667" actor David Ortega (38) got into trouble with the other contestants right at the start of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" and had to leave again.

But after Ortega was kicked out, his bunk in the RTL jungle camp did not remain empty for long.

The 38-year-old was replaced by reality starlet Elena Miras (32) in the third episode of the special series "Showdown of the Jungle Legends", which was released on the RTL+ streaming service on Saturday. She explained directly: "The best comes at the end."

Not even having arrived properly, the Swiss woman was immediately bothered by the "bed situation", which caused quite a row. But even before that, there was nothing more than a cool welcome from a few fellow campers. "I see a few alpha females with us who are worried about their position," commented presenter Mola Adebisi.

The new "Ich bin ein Star" season is a special edition to mark the 20th anniversary of the show, which was first broadcast in 2004.

This time, many things are different: RTL is not showing the season at the beginning of the year, but in the summer. The setting is not Australia, but South Africa. The show is not live, but was recorded. And it's a kind of alumni reunion: The "legends", as RTL calls them, have already been under the camping lights in previous seasons.

Who would you eat?

The question of the evening comes from reality starlet Kader Loth (51). She wants to know from the residents who they would eat in the camp. The choice initially falls on the oldest: actor Winfried Glatzeder (79).

Intervention came from former footballer Thorsten Legat (55): "You can't eat him, he's like an old bone." Former GZSZ star Eric Stehfest (35) already has an alternative: Kader.

Low disgust factor in the test

In the jungle test, "Goodbye Deutschland" emigrant Danni Büchner (46) and former "Bachelor" contestant Georgina Fleur (34) had to prove themselves at the "compost station". Six stars were the reward, the disgust factor was kept within limits during the test.

Reality star Gigi Birofio (25) was hungry even before the few stars she had won: "I don't even want to multiply."

The stock cubes and spices smuggled into the camp by Giulia Siegel (49) didn't help either. The presenter practically hid her spice rack in her pillow - but was caught and had to return the salts and herbs. However, unsalted food is out of the question for Siegel: "I didn't eat anything."

