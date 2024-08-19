Gigi Birofio (l-r), Elena Miras and Thorsten Legat at the "Showdown of the Jungle Legends". Picture: RTL+/dpa

Reality star Elena Miras is a latecomer to the Legends jungle camp. She explains the reason for her TV break: she has been struggling with depression for a year.

Jenny Keller

"Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" has been running on RTL since Friday, and on Sunday evening Swiss reality TV queen Elena Miras (32) entered the pre-recorded anniversary season to mark the 20th anniversary of the jungle camp.

As soon as she arrived, she immediately caused trouble, as reported by "Blick". The bone of contention: the sleeping areas. Some participants sleep in hammocks, others on camp beds.

Miras immediately wanted to introduce a rotation system, which influencer Georgina Fleur (34) didn't like at all. "Why are you here now? Can you tell me why you're here now?" rumbled Fleur.

Miras countered: "Girl, what do you want?" It was clear to Fleur that Miras would have to make do with a hammock as a latecomer, as she had been at the hotel for longer.

"I am an honest person"

Cult emigrant Danni Büchner (46), who has been at odds with Miras since her first jungle camp participation in 2020, suggested alternating the beds at the end. "Keep your friends close and your enemies closer," Büchner commented.

The discussion about the sleeping areas is just a small foretaste of what Elena Miras brings to the TV format. The German newspaper "Bild" doesn't call her the "riot queen" for nothing. Miras earned this reputation in various formats thanks to her heated manner.

"Girl, what do you want?" Elena Miras takes a confrontational approach in the recorded 20th anniversary season of the jungle camp. RTL

"I'm an honest person who communicates straightforwardly and doesn't go for other people's opinions. Many people can't do that," she said in an interview withBlickin 2022. She is therefore often "labeled as an antisocial, aggressive woman".

Lost a lot of weight

Miras became famous in 2017 through the German dating show "Love Island", which she won. In 2019, she triumphed with her then partner Mike Heiter (32) in the RTL show "Das Sommerhaus der Stars", which often led to outbursts and conflicts with other participants.

"This format destroyed me," she later reflected. In 2022, she emerged as the winner of the RTL show "Kampf der Realitystars".

Things have been quieter around Elena Miras for a year now. In the latest episode of the Legends Jungle Camp, which has been available in advance on RTL+ since Sunday evening, Miras reveals the sad reason for this. In the summer of 2023, the 1.69-metre-tall woman weighed less than 45 kilograms.

Fighting depression

When she looked at her daughter Aylen (6) and felt nothing, she sought professional help. She saw a psychologist twice a week: "She confirmed that I had depression." She still struggles with being underweight to this day. "I can't manage to put on weight."

Now Miras is celebrating her TV comeback in the jungle camp. You can see how she fares every day at 8.15 pm on RTL.

