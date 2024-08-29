Elena Miras suffers a panic attack in the latest episode of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden". In the episode, the Swiss reality star has to be comforted by presenter Sonja Zietlow. Picture: RTL

In the current episode of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden", two campers have to leave. Before the time comes, the Swiss Elena Miras suffers a panic attack during a test.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The current episode of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" is being thinned out considerably: two jungle campers have to leave.

The circumstances surrounding the double exit from the RTL show are extremely dramatic.

Swiss jungle camp star Elena Miras, who was long considered the favorite to win the crown, suffers a panic attack during a test. Show more

Nobody expected this: On day 14 of "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden", currently airing daily on RTL and RTL+, two jungle campers have to pack their bags.

Swiss reality star Elena Miras and actor Eric Stehfest, of all people, are two highly regarded favorites for the jungle throne.

It had already become clear in the past few days that the "Gute Zeiten, schlechte Zeiten" actor was too strong for the other candidates:

The 35-year-old fought his way through the trials too ambitiously, swallowed the most disgusting jungle "delicacies" without a murmur and reckoned he had a good chance of reaching the final - even in conversations.

"He'll eat us all for breakfast," predicted Danni Büchner in frustration. Elena Miras was also annoyed by Eric's tone when cooking: "Eric is Julietta 2.0", she said - a reference to Giulia Siegel, who wielded the wooden spoon with an iron fist in the camp.

Sonja Zietlow: "Only real legends make it to the final"

During the nominations, Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen then ask the campers a question of conscience. If no one votes for anyone, everyone can stay today. But if only one person votes, someone has to leave.

"Only real legends make it to the final," warns presenter Zietlow afterwards.

Actor Eric Stehfest, who was long considered the favorite, is kicked out by the other campers. Picture: RTL

The new modus operandi causes contrite expressions. While Eric appeals to the morals of the community ("If you have a conscience ..."), Elena, Danni and Kader talk about how they could kick Eric out with three votes.

They talk straight on the jungle phone - surprises included: only four campers nominate someone, all the others abstain.

Mola Adebisi is more pontifical than the Pope: "I don't want to vote because it's in line with my Christian values," says the 51-year-old.

Gigi Birofio also considers Eric to be the strongest competitor, but finds voting him out "unworthy". He nominates someone anyway, namely Georgina Fleur. She, in turn, wants to eliminate arch-enemy Elena Miras from the camp. Elena votes for Eric, as does Danni Büchner - that's the end for Stehfest.

Eric Stehfest: "It's all good, I could have guessed"

"It's all good, I knew it would be," says actor Stehfest, initially calmly. "I'm just being punished for being the guy I am," he analyzes his exit.

It feels like seconds later, however, he follows up by talking about "rats" in the camp. "Well, I'm really not a rat. I'm not running around in some canal," Danni Büchner reveals as one of the people who got Eric kicked out.

Danni Büchner (left) and Elena Miras defend themselves against Eric Stehauf's accusation that they lead a life of luxury. Picture: RTL

Meanwhile, Elena Miras is plagued by a guilty conscience - a little: "I assumed that I would also be elected."

Eric shows himself to be a bad loser and mentions that he has two small children at home. "But keep talking about your life of luxury," he taunts Danni and Elena. They are on the edge of their seats: "What's he talking about luxury? I was scared in December because I didn't make any money either," grumbles Elena.

Danni Büchner: "I don't live in luxury"

Danni gives Eric a piece of her mind: "I earned this life on my own after my husband died, my world was in ruins, I had nothing, I don't live in luxury." Eric finally rows back: "Okay, I won't say that again," he promises.

But before he leaves the camp, he nominates Georgina and Elena for the next jungle test - an exit challenge.

Gigi bids Elena farewell with a kiss, making it easy to see that she is his clear favorite: "But Georgina is underestimated. She's like a rabid squirrel," says the 25-year-old.

Elena Miras: "It's like being buried alive"

During the test, the competitors have to do without a familiar face: Dr. Bob is ill. In his place, Jan Köppen explains in typical Dr. Bob style about the dangers of the test called "Everything that torments".

Elena and Georgina have to hold out in a closed box one meter underground for seven minutes, with cockroaches and co. to keep them company. The aim is to open seven locks using numerical codes and get as many stars as possible.

"No, I can't do it!" Elena Miras screams during the test. Only after a lot of coaxing does she try to lie down in the pit, but then she panics completely. Picture: RTL

But even before it starts, Elena Miras collapses: "I'm claustrophobic! It's like being buried alive," sobs the 32-year-old.

Georgina proves to be a fair opponent and asks Elena to at least give it a try. Elena protests: "No, I can't do it."

Only after a lot of coaxing does she try to lie down in the pit, but then she panics: "Don't close it, no!" she screams, "I don't want to do this. No! Up, up, up!' Then Elena says the sentence that doesn't just mean the end of the competition: "I'm a star, get me out of here!"

Miras and her nemesis hug each other goodbye

Elena Miras is shaking all over and can hardly breathe. "Breathe!" Georgina and Sonja try to calm the distraught camper.

"Despite all the stupid chatter, we understand a thousand percent that you're dropping out. Be proud of yourself anyway," Jan Köppen comforts Elena.

Elena Miras and her former arch-enemy Georgina Fleur hug each other goodbye - who would have thought that possible just a few days ago?

Elena is conciliatory: "Keep rocking it and don't sleep so much", she gives Georgina one last piece of good advice. But she shouldn't win after all.

Elena Miras prefers to give her buddy Gigi the win.

