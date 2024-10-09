On "Promi Big Brother" on Sat.1, Elena Miras talks about her war of the roses with her ex-boyfriend and the illness that forced her to withdraw from the public eye. Picture: Joyn

"Love Island", "Sommerhaus", jungle camp - and now "Promi Big Brother": but in between, Elena Miras disappeared from the scene for a while. "Because of my depression," said the Swiss reality star.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss reality star Elena Miras and her ex-boyfriend Mike Heiter are currently living in Sat.1's "Promi Big Brother" house.

Miras reflected on the public war of the roses with Heiter and regretted the mutual recriminations following their break-up.

In conversations with housemates, Miras revealed that she had disappeared from the scene for a long time due to depression

Miras explained: "If you're mentally broken, then nothing works anymore." Show more

She came and gave everyone a warm hug - and preferred to leave it at an icy handshake with one of the housemates. Many had wondered how Elena Miras (32) would react to meeting her ex-boyfriend Mike Heiter (32).

Heiter, who had recently moved into the "Promi Big Brother" house on Sat.1 with his current girlfriend Leyla Lahouar (28), was surprised by the reunion. The shock was written all over his face.

Elena Miras threatened the first scandal shortly afterwards: "I might have to sleep next to him in bed too? He's going out!"

War of the roses between Elena Miras and Mike Heiter

In a more reflective moment, the 2020 jungle camp participant explained how she now looks back on the war of the roses with the father of her daughter, who was born in 2018.

Speaking to her "Promi Big Brother" housemates Bea Peters (42) and Daniel Lopes (47), she explained that the separation was initially amicable. Then mutual recriminations became public.

Mike Heiter listened thoughtfully to what his ex-girlfriend Elena Miras had to say. Picture: Joyn

"It was embarrassing that we did that," says Miras. "That's why, in hindsight, I didn't understand that he was still selling it indirectly and a little bit through the nose. Again and again."

Doctor recommended Miras undergo therapy

The reality participant had previously told Matze Höhn (28), Verena Kerth (43) and Sarah Wagner (28) why she had disappeared from the scene for a while: "Because of my depression."

However, a lot of time had passed before the diagnosis. At first, her doctor tried to explain the sleep disorders and weight loss with physical causes before recommending the therapy that would save her.

"That's why I was away for a long time," explained Miras. "When you're mentally broken, nothing works." TikTok and Instagram star Matze Höhn expressed his sympathy: "Psychological things are the worst."

We can only guess what was going on in Mike Heiter's head when he said this. The 32-year-old, who was still in the RTL jungle camp at the beginning of the year, listened to his ex-girlfriend's speech silently and thoughtfully.

