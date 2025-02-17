Eliane Leiser is the new presenter of the SRF news program "10 vor 10". Picture: SRF

Swiss television SRF is reorganizing its news teams: Eliane Leiser becomes presenter of "10 vor 10". Monika Schoenenberger joins the main edition of "Tagesschau".

Samuel Walder

Swiss television SRF is getting two new but familiar faces for its news programs:

Eliane Leiser (38) is taking over as presenter of "10 vor 10", while Monika Schoenenberger is joining the team of presenters for the main "Tagesschau" edition. This was announced by SRF on Monday.

Leiser succeeds Bigna Silberschmidt, who is leaving the company at her own request. The experienced journalist has already been working for SRF for over ten years and has hosted the "Politikum" format and the "Einfach Politik" podcast, among others.

Monika Schoenenberger joins the "Tagesschau" team as a presenter. Picture: SRF

Most recently, she worked as a domestic editor at SRF radio and presented the "Samstagsrundschau" - tasks that she will continue to take on with a reduced workload.

"In times when one flashy news story follows the next, it's even more important to look behind the headlines, to classify and analyze." - Eliane Leiser on her new role.

Monika Schoenenberger joins the "Tagesschau" team

The main edition of "Tagesschau" has also been strengthened: Monika Schoenenberger, who already presents the midday and 6 p.m. editions of the program, will be part of the five-person presenting team in future.

The graduate historian has been working for SRF since 2012 and was also the producer of the main edition - a role she will continue to perform.

"It is a great honor and pleasure to be able to present the most-watched news program in Switzerland." - Monika Schoenenberger on her career move.

According to SRF TV Head of News Gregor Meier, both journalists have a strong screen presence and a high level of journalistic expertise. Their first appearance in their new roles is planned for the end of March.

