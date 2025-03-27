SRF is getting a new face at prime time: Eliane Leiser is taking over "10vor10" from audience favorite Bigna Silberschmidt. In an interview with blue News, the Zurich native reveals: "I was a wild child."

The experienced political journalist wants to score points with her authentic presence and expertise in the Federal Parliament.

In her private life, the Zurich native enjoys spending time with her daughter in the garden, baking or hiking. Show more

Two dress rehearsals and then it's studio lights on - and Eliane Leiser follows in the footsteps of "10vor10" anchor Bigna Silberschmidt.

On Thursday, March 27, political journalist Eliane Leiser will celebrate her premiere on "10vor10". Not an easy task, as her predecessor Bigna Silberschmidt was an audience favorite.

Leiser knows that: "Bigna managed to make an authentic appearance. That's what I'm aiming for too: to be perceived and felt as a person in the studio."

Leiser's advantage is her many years of experience as a political expert with experience in the Swiss parliament. Her hobbyhorse is reporting on the goings-on in the Federal Palace: "It's not for nothing that they say the Federal Palace has thick walls. A lot of what happens there is complicated; the processes are not clearly perceptible. Explaining this business, which is important for our everyday life, our life in Switzerland - that's something that's close to my heart."

When the Zurich native is not dealing with news, she spends her time with her soon-to-be seven-year-old daughter.

About the person SRF/Gian Vaitl Eliane Leiser has been working at SRF for more than ten years. After holding various positions at Radio SRF 4 News - such as presenter of the "Politikum" format or host of the "Einfach Politik" podcast - she was most recently employed as domestic editor at Radio SRF and presenter of the "Samstagsrundschau". She will continue in both roles, albeit with a reduced workload. Born in Zurich, she studied at the Universities of Zurich and Hamburg and has a Master's degree in German and Film Studies. She lives with her family in Bern.

The SRF journalist's leisure activities include gardening in her own garden, baking and hiking.

One of her highlights was her tour of the Bishorn in Valais (4151 meters above sea level) two years ago. Her first 4000 meter peak!

Leiser: "I have seven scars on my face"

When asked about a fun fact, the TV journalist says: "A fun fact? A fact is the seven scars on my face and head. I was a wild child."

The scars all happened between the ages of five and 10.

Not so funny for her parents. Leiser says: "But they are just part of me."

