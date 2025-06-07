Eliane Müller is in baby bliss after the birth of her daughter Elisa. She wants to continue her career as a singer. Patrick Hördt

The birth of Elisa has turned musician Eliane Müller's life upside down - and she loves it. She tells Schweizer Illustrierte about sleepless nights and the serenity of her partner Sascha Ruefer

Despite the adjustment to family life with baby Elisa, Eliane is relaxed and grateful for the support of her partner Sascha Ruefer.

Musically, she is planning concerts in the summer and a Christmas tour, but decides many things spontaneously in favor of family balance. Show more

With a relaxed look and a happy smile, Eliane Müller (34) pushes the baby carriage through the idyllic landscape around Lake Sempach. A soft chuckle, a glance down - and there she is: Baby Elisa, the new centerpiece of the Lucerne musician's life. She and her partner Sascha Ruefer (53) became mothers for the first time at the end of March

In an interview with "Schweizer Illustrierte ", it quickly becomes clear that Eliane is completely absorbed in her new role. "I feel really, really good as a mommy," she enthuses. The birth? Stressful, she admits honestly. But she describes what came afterwards as "huge magic".

Despite the change to everyday baby life, Eliane is surprised by the serenity she can feel. Elisa sleeps well - four to five hours at a time! - and wants to be close to her mom. "I take over the nights because I'm breastfeeding. And to be honest, I enjoy the fact that she needs me so much."

Sascha Ruefer the calming influence

Is Elisa a "beginner baby"? Eliane waves it off. "Every baby has its phases. At the moment she's making it easy for us - we'll see what happens tomorrow."

Sascha Ruefer, experienced as the father of a son from a previous relationship, radiates a calmness that Eliane appreciates enormously. "When Elisa is crying and I don't know what to do, he takes her in his arms - and suddenly everything is fine." This calmness, coupled with his sense of humor, makes him a wonderful father.

Eliane laughs and says that Elisa also looks like a "Ruefer baby" - Sascha's genes have clearly come through. She doesn't (yet) recognize her own features.

Life as a patchwork family with Sascha's son Matti is also running smoothly. "He's often with us - not just every other weekend. It's wonderful to see him as a proud big brother."

The music career continues

Her current single is entitled "Wonder" - and was written the very week she found out about her pregnancy. "I immediately had a vision for the song. Today I think: how fitting that I was already carrying my own personal miracle."

Eliane doesn't know when she will get back into full swing musically. One thing is certain: A few concerts are planned for the summer and a Christmas tour in the winter. "We decide everything else spontaneously. A fixed division for childcare is not possible for us anyway because of our jobs."

But one thought already pains her: having her little Elisa looked after by someone else at some point. "At the moment, I'm finding it hard to give her up - much to the chagrin of grandparents, aunts and godparents who are just waiting to be allowed to look after her."

