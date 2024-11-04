Eliane Müller is expecting her first child with SRF presenter Sascha Ruefer. Patrick Hördt

Singer Eliane Müller and SRF presenter Sascha Ruefer are expecting a baby: Müller shares her thoughts on her pregnancy for the first time on Instagram and writes a loving message to her child.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF presenter Sascha Ruefer and singer Eliane Müller are expecting their first child together next spring, Ruefer's second.

Eliane Müller shared her joy about the pregnancy on Instagram, describing the child as a "small, big miracle" and asking questions about their future life together.

The couple have been officially in a relationship for two years, have lived together in Schenkon since last year and had previously talked about plans to have children. Show more

SRF presenter Sascha Ruefer (52) and singer Eliane Müller (34) are expecting their first child together. It is Ruefer's second child after his ten-year-old son.

The mother-to-be has now written about the pregnancy and the anticipation for the first time. She posted a picture of a mammoth family on Instagram and wrote a few lines to her unborn child.

"A small and yet very big miracle. A secret that we have kept to ourselves for a long time in order to fully enjoy this magical time. A secret that has now been revealed, and yet continues so mysteriously," she writes.

Welcoming in next spring

All she knows so far is that she is going to be a "mom". But she is looking forward to welcoming the little human in the spring of next year.

Müller asks herself: "What do you look like? How big will you be? Do you have my eye color? Will you listen to my voice when I sing or do you need the silence to sleep? I can hardly wait."

Eliane Müller and Sascha Ruefer have been a couple for two years - officially. It is said to have sparked in 2020.

They have been living together in Schenkon in the canton of Lucerne since last year. They had already discussed having children before announcing their pregnancy - they could definitely imagine it.

More from the entertainment section