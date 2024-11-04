SRF presenter Sascha Ruefer (52) and singer Eliane Müller (34) are expecting their first child together. It is Ruefer's second child after his ten-year-old son.
The mother-to-be has now written about the pregnancy and the anticipation for the first time. She posted a picture of a mammoth family on Instagram and wrote a few lines to her unborn child.
"A small and yet very big miracle. A secret that we have kept to ourselves for a long time in order to fully enjoy this magical time. A secret that has now been revealed, and yet continues so mysteriously," she writes.