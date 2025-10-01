Swiss acting star Ella Rumpf presented her new film "Love Letters" at the Zurich Film Festival. She is currently living out of a suitcase - moving from film festival to festival.

The 21st Zurich Film Festival, ZFF for short, takes place from September 25 to October 4. Show more

"I can't believe it," enthuses acting star Ella Rumpf about her current life in the fast lane.

The Swiss-French actress has been on the road a lot lately. Her latest film, the drama "Love Letters", celebrated its premiere at the ZFF. Before that, she was at other film festivals on business.

"Love Letters": a profound drama with Rumpf as the leading actress

In the movie drama "Love Letters", Céline (played by Ella Rumpf) is expecting her first child - but it is not her who is pregnant, but her wife Nadia (Monia Chokri).

As a non-biological parent, Céline first has to fight for recognition of her role. She not only wonders what motherhood means to her, but also tries to find her way back to her own mother.

The film takes a humorous yet profound look at a system that constantly questions the legitimacy of same-sex parenting. An urban love story set in the heart of Paris.

"'Love Letters' inspires outrage at the lack of equality for queer couples before the law - and at the same time celebrates love as a goal and drive to overcome hurdles and rebel against them," writes ZFF.

