Actress Ellen Pompeo triggered a bomb alert at the airport with organic sunflower seeds. Archivbild: Evan Agostini/Invision via AP/dpa

A healthy snack by actress star Ellen Pompeo led to an unexpected security alert at the airport that even called in the bomb squad.

Pompeo is known for her role in the TV series "Grey's Anatomy". She played the doctor Meredith Grey.

The incident led to the deployment of the bomb disposal unit and delayed her onward journey by an hour.

Pompeo suspects a chemical on the packaging was the trigger and wants to avoid the snack in future. Show more

A harmless snack led to an unexpected incident at the airport: Ellen Pompeo, known from the series "Grey's Anatomy", wanted to stock up on sunflower seeds for her flight. However, these triggered an alarm during the security check, which ultimately called the bomb disposal squad to the scene.

In an interview with "Travel & Leisure" magazine, Pompeo described the incident that almost caused her to miss her flight. The actress had packed herself some organic sunflower seeds from Erewhon, which caused confusion at the security checkpoint.

"I had a bag of sunflower seeds with me - probably the most expensive you can buy," Pompeo recalled. The US security agency TSA was alerted. Pompeo, confused, asked the officers if it was a joke.

Ellen Pompeo: "I almost missed the flight"

She suspects that a chemical on the packaging triggered the alarm. Although she offered to dispose of the bag, they insisted that the bomb disposal service check the bag. She was only allowed to continue her journey after an hour. Pompeo did not say which airport was involved.

"I almost missed the flight," said Pompeo looking back. She wrote to her PR agent that she might not be able to fly and that the reason for this was unbelievable. Despite the incident, she remains an avid traveler, even though she suffers from a fear of flying. She finds support from her three children, whom she likes to hold by the hand to ease her anxiety.

In addition to her fear of flying, Pompeo also has concerns about germs. She pays attention to hygiene and always has water, hand sanitizer and baby wipes in her hand luggage. She will probably no longer be taking sunflower seeds with her.

