Elton John had to leave a musical performance in London early due to vision problems. The 77-year-old was led out of the auditorium by his husband David Furnish during the performance. Picture: IMAGO/Cover-Images

Sir Elton John is struggling with a serious eye infection. The 77-year-old musician had to leave a musical performance in London early last Saturday due to vision problems.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elton John wrote the music for the musical "The Devil Wears Prada", which is currently being performed in London.

However, the 77-year-old was unable to attend the premiere of the play last Saturday due to an eye infection.

According to the British newspaper "Mirror" , the musician was led out of the auditorium by his husband David Furnish during the performance. Show more

Sir Elton John had to leave a musical premiere in London prematurely last Saturday evening.

According to the British newspaper "Mirror", the 77-year-old singer was led out of the auditorium by his husband David Furnish (62) during the performance.

"I've lost my sight and can't see the stage," John is said to have said according to eyewitnesses.

Incident occurred during the performance

The incident occurred during a performance of the musical "The Devil Wears Prada", for which Elton John wrote and composed the music.

The musician had made it public in the fall that he had lost the sight in his right eye following an eye infection last July.

He recently said in an interview that his left eye was "not the best either". British media interpreted these statements to mean that his condition had worsened.

Elton John: "I'm still here"

Nevertheless, the singer was defiant. "I have no tonsils, no adenoids and no appendix," the Radio Times quoted him as saying.

He continued: "I don't have a prostate. I have no right hip and no left knee and no right knee. In fact, the only thing left of me is my left hip. But I'm still here."

The singer praised his husband as his "rock in the surf". David Furnish also directed the documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" about the life of the musician ("Rocket Man").

In it, the singer says of their two sons Zachary (13) and Elijah (11): "I would love to see our children get married. But I don't think I'll live to see it."

