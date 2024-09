Elton John on stage at the BST Hyde Park Festival 2022. Suzan Moore/PA Wire/dpa

Music icon Elton John talks about his serious eye condition for the first time. He only has limited vision in one eye and the 77-year-old's recovery is progressing slowly.

No time? blue News summarizes for you British music icon Elton John suffered a serious eye infection in the summer.

As a result, the 77-year-old only has limited vision in one eye and healing is progressing slowly, he announced on Instagram. Many celebrities encouraged the singer and posted wishes for recovery.

The Brit thanked the medical crew and nurses for their good care. Show more

British music star Elton John is suffering from a serious infection that is affecting his eyesight. While his condition is slowly improving, the 77-year-old warns that the healing process will still take time.

Over the summer, Sir Elton John has been battling the eye condition. He spent the time at home to recover.

He has been looked after by the best doctors and nurses.

Get well wishes from fans and celebrities

Numerous fans wish the British singer a speedy recovery on Instagram. Among them are the recovery wishes of some celebrities.

Rem singer Michael Stipe wrote on Instagram: "We love you so xxxx❤️‍🩹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Ex-top model Linda Evangelista and designer Donatella Versace have sent words of encouragement to Sir Elton John via social media.

