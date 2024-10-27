Elvis and Priscilla Presley only had one daughter: Lisa Marie, however, is said to have fathered another grandchild of the King in addition to their four children. imago images/United Archives International

According to court documents, Priscilla and Elvis Presley are said to have a secret grandchild who now lives in Florida. This is claimed by an old business partner of the former wife of the King of Rock'n'Roll.

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you A lawsuit filed by Brigitte Kruse suggests that Lisa Marie Presley has another, as yet unknown child who allegedly lives in Florida.

Lisa Marie Presley officially left behind four children, but in her memoirs and public statements she made no mention of an additional child.

According to court documents, Presley's preparations to move to Florida before her death were related to the fact that this alleged child was living there. Show more

In the midst of a legal dispute between Priscilla Presley and her former business partner Brigitte Kruse, the latter claims that the Presleys had a grandchild.

It is said to have lived with Lisa Marie Presley. The deceased daughter of Priscilla and Elvis had a child of whom the public knows nothing - in addition to her four other children.

She had Riley and Benjamin with her first husband Danny Keough. They got married in October 1988 and divorced in 1994. Three weeks later, Lisa Marie Presley was in a relationship with Michael Jackson - this marriage broke up after two years and they had no children.

No word about another child

In January 2008, Elvis' daughter married again. She welcomed twins Finley and Harper with Michael Lockwood. This relationship lasted until 2016, when Presley divorced her husband due to "irreconcilable differences".

The only descendant of Priscilla and Elvis Presley also died on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54. The cause of death was an obstruction in her bowel.

During her lifetime, Lisa Marie Presley never stated that she had another child - not even in her memoir "From Here to the Great Unknown". The book had not yet been completed at the time of her death; her daughter Riley (35) took over from her mother.

Move to Florida

According to court documents obtained by Lawyer Monthly, Presley had sent all her belongings to Florida as she was looking for a new home there. The report mentions the name "Riley" several times, but the child mentioned in connection with Florida could not be her. Riley Keough lives in California, her brother Ben died in 2020.

As the lawyers have put on record, the lawsuit suggests that Presley had another child. That is why she wanted to move to Florida at all costs, because this alleged offspring also lives there.

So far, the lawyers have dismissed this statement as a perfidious strategy in the current court case. The case is about a million dollars that Presley allegedly embezzled from her company.

More from the Entertainment section