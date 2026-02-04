Shortly before the fatal fall: Gil Ofarim during the jungle exam. RTL

Day 12 of the RTL show "Dschungelcamp" was overshadowed by an exam accident: singer Gil Ofarim had to go to hospital. Before that, he had commented on the hotel incident - and again failed to find the right words.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Gil Ofarim continues to cause a stir in the jungle camp.

The musician surprisingly apologizes and then falls during a jungle test.

Shortly before the end of day 12, a camper has to pack his bags. Show more

The result of clever manipulation or the righteous rise of a repentant sinner?

Somehow Gil Ofarim has managed to go from persona non grata to favorite on the RTL jungle show "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!

And then this: right at the beginning of episode 12, it was revealed that the musician had an accident during the jungle stage and had to be taken to hospital. We didn't find out how bad his condition was at first.

The situation escalates once again

For once, it could almost have been a feel-good episode. Only at the beginning, Samira Yavuz (32) and Eva Benetatou (33) clashed again because the former had presented a small plastic snake as a symbol of her husband's infidelity in a mind game ordered by the production.

She seemed to have overlooked the fact that she had wrapped it up in a surprisingly friendly way and had trusted Eva to "shed her skin" and start again. The situation escalated - once again.

Until Simone Ballack (49) got too upset: She had already been cheated on herself and therefore knew: a woman can't stop a man who wants to leave. Instead, they should both be happy to be rid of Serkan Yavuz (32). Word!

Gil, the chameleon

More little animals were handed out - for example by Stephen Dürr (51), who presented Gil with the chameleon because he couldn't quite categorize the musician's character: "There's Gil here in the camp and there's Gil outside."

The likeable guy on the one hand and the morally questionable one on the other, and he can't quite bring the two together, especially as he is well connected in Leipzig, the location of Ofarim's incident. Gil's participation in the jungle had raised expectations that remained unfulfilled by his silence: "I don't think it's good that you're acting like a chameleon here," warned Dürr.

Gil then actually managed to make a statement: "What is important for me to say is that the incident happened in Leipzig, but it never had anything to do with the city of Leipzig, with the federal state of Saxony. If it came across that way, then I would like to apologize to the citizens of Leipzig and all those in Saxony who feel they have been targeted. I'm sorry, that's not what I meant." An apology - but somehow missing the point.

Gil Ofarim crashes onto a platform and stays down

Things got a little more frivolous during the game "Truth or Dare", which quickly focused on one topic: Hubert Fella (58) chatted about lovemaking in the sauna, in the steam bath or on a balcony above the megapark on Mallorca. Of course with husband Matthias Mangiapane (42), to whom he had always been faithful.

Ariel wanted to know if the reverse was also true, but Hubert just shrugged his shoulders: he didn't know. Stephen had also had experiences with a man, he revealed. Simone had also peed in the shower before and Patrick Romer (30) had ridden his favorite cow, Vanya.

But all of this was just filler on the way to the accident announced at the beginning: the "Difficult Catch" test, which was almost impossible to pass, involved swimming, balancing on wet ground and catching balls. Gil and Eva tried hard, but to no avail, and then it happened:

Gil fell, slammed onto a platform, stayed down, Dr. Bob (75) and paramedics rushed over - and eventually sent the casualty to hospital for a check-up.

All-clear and move out

A distraught Eva returned to camp, where the news suddenly awakened an unexpected team spirit: Eva received a hug from opponent Ariel, who, like everyone else, kept her fingers crossed for a speedy recovery for her arch-enemy Gil.

And lo and behold: in the end, supported by rangers and under the influence of painkillers, he actually limped into camp. Nothing was broken, he explained, just strained. However, on the advice of the doctors, he had to sleep in one of the beds.

No problem - Hardy Krüger Jr. (57) vacated his for him and would sleep on the floor or in the hammock from then on. Stephen, on the other hand, can now sleep in a soft hotel bed. He received the fewest calls from fans and was eliminated from the show after his fourth "maybe".

More videos from the department