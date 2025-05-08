Daniel Efford has lived in Spain for almost four decades and knows the typical mistakes that emigrants make. He emphasizes that the touristy view often clouds the clear mind.

Daniel Efford, who has lived in Spain for 38 years, describes his life as an expatriate as "brilliant, but not easy". In a Tiktok video, he shares his advice for future emigrants.

The biggest mistake many make, he says, is looking at the country from the perspective of a vacationer rather than a new resident.

"Many come as tourists and don't see what happens behind the scenes," he says. Daniel recommends asking the locals to get a realistic picture of life in Spain.

"Ask local people what they suggest and where you should stay," he advises. There is also a lot of information online that can be helpful.

Daniel Efford's tip: "Do your homework and listen to the locals"

The touristy view often clouds common sense, says Daniel. "Do your homework and listen to the locals," he emphasizes. If you want to move to Spain, you should talk to as many people as possible, as there are "some scary stories".

Maria Robertson-Justiniano, who has also emigrated to Spain, has the following tip: "Prepare yourself well, both personally and financially." Her entry into the country did not go smoothly, as a house purchase and a visa application fell through. But arriving in Valencia was an "incredible feeling" for her, "Focus" quotes.

Bert Mueller, who emigrated to India, also had initial difficulties. Today, he runs a successful fast food chain with a turnover of 23 million euros last year.

