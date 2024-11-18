Sci-fi action, power struggles and intrigue: With "Dune Prophecy", you can now delve even deeper into the "Dune" universe. The prequel series revolves around the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious sisterhood.
- Following the cinema hits "Dune" (2021) and "Dune: Part Two" (2024), the sci-fi series "Dune: Prophecy" is now starting on Sky Atlantic and NOW.
- The story is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides. It centers on the rise of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious sisterhood.
- In an interview with blue News, lead actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams reveal how they experienced filming in Budapest and what drives their characters in their fight against evil forces.
"DUNE: Prophecy" airs on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW from November 18.
