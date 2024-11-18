Sci-fi action, power struggles and intrigue: With "Dune Prophecy", you can now delve even deeper into the "Dune" universe. The prequel series revolves around the origins of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious sisterhood.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the cinema hits "Dune" (2021) and "Dune: Part Two" (2024) , the sci-fi series "Dune: Prophecy" is now starting on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

The story is set 10,000 years before the birth of Paul Atreides. It centers on the rise of the Bene Gesserit, a mysterious sisterhood.

In an interview with blue News, lead actresses Emily Watson and Olivia Williams reveal how they experienced filming in Budapest and what drives their characters in their fight against evil forces. Show more

"DUNE: Prophecy" airs on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service NOW from November 18.

