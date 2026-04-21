Rapper Eminem has been drug-free for 18 years. (archive picture) Bild: KEYSTONE

Rapper Eminem used to swallow masses of pills before he got off them. That was almost a generation ago. Now he has been awarded a special medal.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you Rapper Eminem has abstained from drugs for 18 years.

He presented an Alcoholics Anonymous medal with an 18 in Roman numerals to mark the anniversary.

He had previously swallowed masses of pills and almost died from an overdose of the heroin substitute methadone in 2007. Show more

Rapper Eminem has been living sober for 18 years. On Instagram, the 53-year-old presented an Alcoholics Anonymous medal with an 18 in Roman numerals to mark the anniversary. "Be true to yourself" can be read on the edge of the medal in English. The musician collected more than 230,000 likes for the confession within a day.

Eminem, who is followed by almost 45 million people on Instagram, has also posted pictures with the respective anniversary coins in the past.

Almost died of an overdose

The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, almost died of an overdose of the heroin substitute methadone in 2007.

Before that, he had already swallowed masses of other pills. "I took so many pills that I stopped taking them to get high," he told Rolling Stone magazine in 2011. "I took them to feel normal."