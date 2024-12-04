Eminem's longtime representative Dennis Dennehy confirmed the death of Debbie Nelson in an e-mail on Tuesday. He did not give a cause of death, but Nelson had been suffering from lung cancer.
The rapper's difficult relationship with his mother was widely known to the public. Nelson's strained relationship with her son, whose real name was Marshall Mathers III, was a recurring theme in the Detroit rapper's song lyrics, for example in the 2002 single "Cleaning Out My Closet", in which Eminem denounced his mother's drug use. In the lyrics of his Oscar-winning hit "Lose Yourself" from the film "8 Mile", he found more conciliatory words for "Mom's Spaghetti".
Nelson filed and later settled two defamation lawsuits over comments the rapper made in magazines and radio talk shows. In 2008, her book "My Son Marshall, My Son Eminem" addressed the troubled relationship.
Eminem won the award for Best Hip-Hop Act at the 2024 MTV European Music Awards earlier this month. In October, he announced that he is going to be a grandfather and that his daughter Hailie Jade is pregnant.