Kate, Princess of Wales, sends a touching letter to the 1,600 guests at her Christmas concert on December 6, 2024 (archive image) Kin Cheung/Pool AP/dpa

Shortly before her Christmas concert on December 6, Catherine, Princess of Wales, shares a loving message with her guests. She calls for love, kindness and empathy.

Jenny Keller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Catherine addresses a touching letter to the 1600 guests at her Christmas concert and thanks them for the love and empathy that people have shown this year.

The Christmas service will now also be a celebration of love and empathy, with readings and musical contributions.

A year on from her cancer treatment, Catherine shares her own appreciation for family and community - and how important it is to stick together in difficult times.

She reminds us that love is the greatest gift we can give each other. Show more

A few days before her Christmas concert in Westminster Abbey on December 6, Catherine, Princess of Wales, published a very personal letter.

In it, she addresses the 1,600 guests expected to attend the celebration and thanks all those who have gone above and beyond this year to be there for their families and communities. "Love, kindness and empathy are crucial," she writes, as she calls on people to be there for others - especially in difficult times.

Catherine shares this emotional message at a special time for her: one year after her cancer operation and subsequent chemotherapy, the Princess shares her thoughts with her guests.

Dependent on each other despite differences

"The holidays are one of my favorite times of year," she explains in her letter. Christmas is a time of joy, but also an opportunity to pause and reflect on the things that really connect us.

"When we free ourselves from the pressures of everyday life, we find the space to live our lives with an open heart - with love, kindness and forgiveness," she continues.

The Christmas story reminds us not only to be considerate of others, Catherine says, but also that we are dependent on each other despite our differences. She encourages people not to be led by fear, but by love: "The love we show to ourselves and others - love that listens with empathy, love that is kind, love that forgives and brings joy and hope."

"We must shine for each other all year round"

She concludes by emphasizing: "This love is the greatest gift we can receive ... Love is the light that can shine brightly even in our darkest times."

Catherine's Christmas service, which is taking place for the fourth time this year, is intended to be "a heartfelt celebration for everyone and a reminder that we need to shine for each other all year round".

Her words are all the more significant as the Princess herself has felt the importance of family and community this year. Catherine will be accompanied by her husband, Prince William, and their three children on December 6.

Decorations on the "Tree of Kindness"

Special guests will include celebrities such as Michelle Dockery, Sophie Okonedo and Richard E. Grant, who will give readings on the theme of love and empathy.

Olympic athletes such as Adam Peaty will also be in attendance. The event will be accompanied by music from Olivia Dean, Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith, as well as soloists from the Royal Ballet School, who will perform a specially composed choreography.

A "Tree of Kindness" will be erected outside Westminster Abbey, where guests can place a decoration for someone who has supported them throughout their lives.

More from the department