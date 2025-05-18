The Phoenician Scheme Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton play father and daughter in Wes Anderson's new film. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. Del Toro embodies a rich businessman who wants to save his fortune. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. A hunted enemy of the state, he wants to hand over the reins to his daughter - a nun - one day. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. Michael Cera plays the mysterious businessman's lively assistant. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. Benicio del Toro has already played a leading role in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch". Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. The Phoenician Scheme Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton play father and daughter in Wes Anderson's new film. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. Del Toro embodies a rich businessman who wants to save his fortune. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. A hunted enemy of the state, he wants to hand over the reins to his daughter - a nun - one day. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. Michael Cera plays the mysterious businessman's lively assistant. Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved. Benicio del Toro has already played a leading role in Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch". Image: © TPS Productions, Focus Features 2025 All Rights Reserved.

Wes Anderson is back! The cult director now presents his films every two years at the Cannes Film Festival. Benicio del Toro as an eccentric businessman and Mia Threapleton, Kate Winslet's daughter, as a nun, shine in his latest showpiece.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you Wes Anderson has long been a regular at Cannes and his star-studded films turn their world premieres into a big showcase.

His latest film "The Phoenician Scheme" is about an influential businessman who is hunted by all governments and wants to secure his fortune.

In the leading roles, Benicio del Toro and Mia Threapleton bring a complicated father-daughter relationship to life in a formidable way, while the supporting roles are once again filled with numerous superstars. Show more

When cult director Wes Anderson releases a new film, one thing is guaranteed: The cast is adorned with numerous Hollywood stars, although many of them only shine with brief appearances. This can be seen as lavish, but neither the filmmaker nor the acting greats themselves care. Wes Anderson has long since earned this status and can afford to cast a world-famous face in every role, no matter how small.

This phenomenon has not changed in his latest comedy "The Phoenician Scheme". In addition to Benicio del Toro and Kate Winslet's daughter Mia Threapleton in the leading roles, the cast also includes regulars Bill Murray, Tom Hanks, Willem Defoe, Bryan Cranston, Jeffrey Wright and Scarlett Johansson.

Del Toro plays the mysterious businessman Zsa Zsa Korda in "The Phoenician Scheme". Suspected of numerous criminal activities, he is considered an enemy of the state and is hunted by both the world government and mafia organizations. He has just survived another attack - his sixth plane crash.

In order to secure his fortune, Korda is planning a huge infrastructure project and has to renegotiate the deals with his six major partners. He wants help from his daughter Liesl, who lives as a nun. He sees her as the successor to run his business, but first he has to win back her trust. Liesl suspects her father of a terrible crime.

Ingenious ingenuity and witty slapstick

As usual with Wes Anderson, "The Phoenician Scheme" offers a feast of imaginative curiosities and captivates with its detailed, colorful visual compositions. The film lives above all from its extravagant characters and ingenious slapstick interludes. Chaotic hand-to-hand combat duels and a wonderfully funny basketball duel are particularly noteworthy. The original comedy is also told in a more straightforward manner than his last two films "The French Dispatch" and "Asteroid City". The main plot line follows Zsa Zsa Korda, who has a clear goal in mind, and never digresses too much. It is important to note that his goal is not just financial security, but also to gain the trust of his daughter Liesl.

At the heart of the story is a father-daughter relationship, which is not only incredibly funny thanks to del Toro and Mia Threapleton's terrific performances, but also conveys beautiful philosophical thoughts. The dialog is phenomenally written and delivered with perfect timing.

Wes Anderson has his own rules

However, the audience is not protected from this in "The Phoenician Scheme" either: the fast pace of the narrative with the insanely fast dialogues is overwhelming, especially at the beginning. In addition, numerous themes are touched upon - alongside political and social references, religion and the question of faith are also highlighted with the inclusion of a nun. As always, the story is also completely detached from historical and geographical factual accuracy.

Wes Anderson's films are governed by their own rules and, as always, although these are sometimes confusing, they are nevertheless acceptable due to their ingenious inventiveness and imaginative realization.

With "The Phoenician Scheme", Anderson may still not succeed in making the new "Grand Budapest Hotel", but he comes closer to his masterpiece than with his last two films.

"The Phoenician Scheme" will be screened at blue Cinema from May 29.

