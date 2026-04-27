In England, a contestant won the million for the seventh time on "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" on ITV. The new millionaire with quizmaster Jeremy Clarkson. Screenshot ITV

Pure excitement on "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?" in England: a supposedly simple question about eggs causes the contestant to stumble - but in the end his courage pays off. He actually goes home a millionaire.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the British version of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", Roman Dubowski was the seventh contestant to win the jackpot of one million pounds.

He had problems at the beginning and used the telephone joker for a question about mayonnaise. The correct answer was egg yolk and kept him in the game.

The retired IT employee has also been successful on other TV shows. Show more

"Who wants to be a millionaire?" with Günther Jauch on RTL has broadcast twins all over the world. In England, an IT retiree has now scooped the million in the popular quiz format.

A tricky egg question almost cost contestant Roman Dubowski the jackpot, as the British newspaper "The Sun" reports. Dubowski had to use his telephone joker for the £1000 question.

The question was:

What is mixed with vinegar, mustard and oil to make a simple mayonnaise?

A) Wheat flour B) Salted butter C) Egg yolk D) Double cream

The correct answer: C) Egg yolk

Despite the bumpy start, Dubowski then answered almost all the questions with aplomb. Presenter Jeremy Clarkson was impressed and described him as an "encyclopaedia in a shirt".

In the all-important final, he still had two jokers left - including the 50:50, which helped him get the right answer in the final.

The 59-year-old says: "I never expected to win a million. I still have to realize that." He had assumed he would win a five-figure sum: "A single question can always knock you out."

He has already celebrated other successes

It was his third attempt at the TV show. He has also enjoyed success in other quiz formats, such as "Fifteen To One" and "Brain of Britain".

However, shortly after agreeing to appear on the show, Dubowski suffered a serious loss: his mother Teresa passed away in November and the recording was scheduled for December.

He remembers: "I asked myself whether I should continue at all. After the funeral, I thought: No, carry on. You can't live in the past." His mother would have been proud.

He also attributes his broad general knowledge to his father: "He had this attitude: 'Read books if you want to get ahead in life'."

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