"We have achieved everything in life. Two happy sons and now we are expecting our third child," writes entrepreneur Yaël Meier on the career platform Linkedin. Image: IMAGO/Stefan Schmidbauer

Swiss entrepreneur Yaël Meier is about to become a mother for the third time. The 25-year-old writes on the career platform Linkedin that she and her partner Jo Dietrich have achieved everything in life.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Entrepreneur Yaël Meier and her partner Jo Dietrich are becoming parents for the third time.

The founding couple of the company Zeam announced the news on the career platform Linkedin.

"The most beautiful journey of my life. I'm incredibly excited about our third passenger," commented Dietrich.

Meier replies: "Life is really crazy. It probably won't change with five of us." Show more

"We've achieved everything in life. Two happy sons and now we're expecting our third child," writes entrepreneur Yaël Meier on the career platform Linkedin, announcing her pregnancy.

She and her partner Jo Dietrich have "a big loving family around us. I count many friends among them. Our partnership is on an equal footing. We share everything 50/50."

Meier founded the company Zeam together with Dietrich in February 2020. Zeam aims to help companies understand Gen Z and also produce content for this generation.

Yaël Meier combines the news about her new pregnancy with a typical Linkedin empowerment comment:

"We run a million-dollar business together. Working hard towards common goals. But enjoy life to the full. We are 25 and 28 years old. We still have everything ahead of us. In the time we live in, 'more' is the goal. For me, it's the journey."

Jo Dietrich: "The most beautiful journey of my life"

The post is being diligently commented on - including by life partner Jo Dietrich: "The most beautiful journey of my life. I'm really looking forward to our third passenger."

Reply from Meier: "Life is really crazy. It probably won't change with five of us."

Reply from a follower: "Hats off to how you manage it. I find a child with workaholic parents hard to manage."

Reply from Meier: "There are many factors that make this possible. I think all parents are superheroes."

More videos from the department