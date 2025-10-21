Epstein victim Giuffre's book increases pressure on Prince Andrew - Gallery To this day, Andrew denies the allegations: he never met Virigina Giuffre, he claimed in an interview (archive image). Image: dpa In her book, Giuffre describes in detail how she became a victim of the sex offender Epstein. Image: dpa Fatal photo: Andrew (left) with Virginia Giuffre (center) and Ghislaine Maxwell (right), the convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Image: dpa The US-American Giuffre is considered the most prominent victim of the US multimillionaire Epstein. (archive picture) Image: dpa Epstein victim Giuffre's book increases pressure on Prince Andrew - Gallery To this day, Andrew denies the allegations: he never met Virigina Giuffre, he claimed in an interview (archive image). Image: dpa In her book, Giuffre describes in detail how she became a victim of the sex offender Epstein. Image: dpa Fatal photo: Andrew (left) with Virginia Giuffre (center) and Ghislaine Maxwell (right), the convicted accomplice of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Image: dpa The US-American Giuffre is considered the most prominent victim of the US multimillionaire Epstein. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Virginia Giuffre's memoirs reveal shocking details about the allegations surrounding Prince Andrew. What consequences could the British prince now face?

The pressure on Prince Andrew has increased further ahead of the publication of the biography of Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre. The book entitled "Nobody's Girl" goes on sale in the UK today.

The details it contains are likely to lend further weight to calls for further consequences for the brother of King Charles III. There are already calls for him to be stripped of his princely title and banned from his luxurious estate near Windsor Castle.

The US-American Giuffre accused the 65-year-old royal of having sexually abused her on several occasions, including when she was still a minor. Andrew vehemently denies the allegations.

London police investigate allegations

A civil lawsuit in the USA ended in February 2022 with a settlement allegedly worth millions. Despite this, Andrew lost his military ranks, his role as an active member of the Royal Family and his title of Royal Highness. Most recently, he also had to resign his title as Duke of York and other honors - probably under pressure from 76-year-old monarch Charles and heir to the throne Prince William (43).

Triggered by the publication of the memoirs, further unpleasant details could now come to light. The Mail on Sunday and other British media reported, for example, that Prince Andrew had instructed one of his police bodyguards to dig up information about Giuffre in order to discredit her. The London Metropolitan Police confirmed in response to a dpa inquiry that they were investigating the allegations.

Fear of dying as a "sex slave"

Giuffre, who is considered the most prominent victim of US multimillionaire and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein (1953-2019), took her own life in April of this year. Her memoirs entitled "Nobody's Girl" have now been published posthumously. Epstein, a US businessman who moved in the highest circles, ran an abuse ring that victimized dozens of young women and girls. Andrew was close friends with Epstein and his aide Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the USA for her role in the scandal.

In the book, Giuffre, who also goes by her birth name Roberts on the cover, describes how she was recruited by Maxwell on the grounds of the luxury Mar-a-Lago resort owned by future US President Donald Trump - allegedly to train as a masseuse. However, the abuse allegedly began when she first met the multimillionaire Epstein, who later regularly coerced her into prostitution with other men, including Prince Andrew.

The details are shocking. Giuffre writes that she was regularly "used and humiliated" and was afraid of dying as a "sex slave". She was forced to have sex with Andrew three times, as a 17-year-old in London, another time at Epstein's estate in New York and on his private Caribbean island during a group sex orgy with Epstein and eight other girls who spoke little or no English.

Interview ends in PR disaster

Prince Andrew had always denied all the allegations. Just months after Epstein was found dead in a New York prison cell in 2019, Andrew was persuaded to give an interview to the BBC. But what was meant to be a liberating move turned into a PR disaster. Andrew hardly showed any sympathy for Epstein's victims. He didn't even regret being friends with him.

When confronted with Giuffre's accusations, he denied ever having met her. There is a photo showing the two of them arm in arm, with Andrew's hand resting on Giuffre's hip. Maxwell can also be seen in the picture. According to Giuffre, Epstein was behind the camera.

In the interview, Andrew also came up with crude alibis, such as a visit to a pizza chain restaurant, which he remembers so well because it's not normally his level. He then claimed that he couldn't sweat because he had suffered an excessive adrenaline rush during the Falklands War. Giuffre had remembered his outbreaks of sweat. The interview marked the end of his official role as representative of the Royal Household. Andrew had to resign from his duties. The Queen later stripped him of his honorary military rank.

Will Andrew be stripped of his princely title?

The Queen, who died in 2022, still found it difficult to disown her alleged favorite son. The fact that she chose him to accompany her to Westminster Abbey for a funeral service for her husband Prince Philip, which was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, caused a stir. This was interpreted as a signal that the Queen continues to stand by her second eldest son.

Despite the recent humiliations, Andrew continues to enjoy considerable privileges as a member of the Royal Family. He lives in Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle, an estate with 30 rooms. The palatial building served as the residence of Queen Mum, the mother of Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2002 at the age of 101. Prince Andrew, who shares the property with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson (66), has lived there for a good 20 years. According to reports, King Charles has been trying to get rid of them for some time. However, Andrew has a long-term lease.

Giuffre's brother demanded that Andrew should also be stripped of his princely title. This was supported by several MPs in the House of Commons. However, a parliamentary resolution would be required to revoke Andrew's princely title, which he has held since birth.