Eric Dane played a surgeon in the hit US series "Grey's Anatomy" for six years. (archive picture) Picture: dpa

Millions of TV viewers* know him as the plastic surgeon from the TV series "Grey's Anatomy". Now Eric Dane has to cope with a stroke of fate himself. The actor has been diagnosed with ALS.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eric Dane became famous as a doctor in the popular US hospital series "Grey's Anatomy".

Now the 52-year-old actor himself suffers from the incurable disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS affects the central and peripheral nervous system. Show more

He became famous as a doctor in the successful US hospital series "Grey's Anatomy" - now actor Eric Dane is seriously ill himself.

"I've been diagnosed with ALS," the 52-year-old reveals to US magazine "People".

He continues: "I'm grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter."

ALS disease significantly shortens life expectancy

The incurable disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a chronically progressive degenerative disease of the nervous system.

It primarily damages the motor nerve cells, the so-called motor neurons, which can lead to progressive muscle atrophy in the arms and legs, speech and swallowing disorders and breathing problems.

ALS significantly shortens life expectancy and cannot be cured.

In "Grey's Anatomy", Eric Dane played plastic surgeon Dr. Mark "McSteamy" Sloan for six years before leaving the show in 2012. He can currently be seen as the family patriarch in the HBO series "Euphoria".

Dane is married to Rebecca Gayheart. The couple have two children together, Billie Beatrice (15) and Georgia Geraldine (13).

More videos from the department