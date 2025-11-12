On a ferry from France to England, passengers were shown an "adult movie" in the lounge. AP Photo/Scott Heppell/Keystone (Archivbild)

"It was a bit crazy": On a trip from France to England, passengers were shown an erotic movie after the Formula 1 Grand Prix. The ferry company has to apologize.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Passengers in the lounge of a ferry were shown an "adult movie" after a Formula 1 race.

According to an eyewitness, children ran out of the lounge "screaming" and parents were outraged.

The ferry company apologized for the incident. The movie was shown "by mistake" and the channel has now been removed from the channel list. Show more

Curious incident on the way across the English Channel: After a Formula 1 race, passengers in the lounge of a ferry were treated to an erotic movie.

This was reported by "The Argus " from Brighton. As a result, children on board also got to see "hardcore porn", as one passenger interviewed described it.

The ferry company DFDS stated that it was "very regrettable" that this incident had occurred on board the ferry from Dieppe in France to Newhaven in Sussex.

According to the statement, an "adult movie" was inadvertently shown on the TV in the lounge, where a Formula 1 Grand Prix was previously being shown.

"People were really upset"

One passenger told the newspaper: "I was at the main reception (...) when suddenly children ran out of the recliner area and screamed. Some parents came out and asked the man working there to fix the problem with the TV. They said, 'There's some hardcore porn on the TV.' I couldn't see it, but it was audible."

The woman went on to say, "There were parents explaining to their kids that not all adults do that. It was a bit crazy. The ferry crossing was a mess. People were really upset."

Channel removed from channel list

A DFDS spokesperson explained that the incident occurred during a delay. Due to a technical fault in the port of Newhaven, the ferry had been sent back to France.

A group of passengers then asked if they could watch the Grand Prix on television in the lounges on board. The movie was shown after the race.

DFDS went on to explain that the crew had not known that the film was to be broadcast. "As soon as the crew was made aware of the content, the channel was changed immediately."

In addition, the TV channel has since been removed from the list of channels available on the ship, it added. "This will not happen again. We regret the understandable upset and anger this has caused."

