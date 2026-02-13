Picture gallery Wuthering hights "Wuthering Heights" shows Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the storm of love. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Robbie plays Cathy, who marries a rich man instead of the love of her life, Heathcliff. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Her reunion with the vengeful Heathcliff drives her mad. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. The film was shot in Yorkshire, where the story of the novel takes place. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Director Emerald Fennell, Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Wuthering Heights" in London. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Picture gallery Wuthering hights "Wuthering Heights" shows Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi in the storm of love. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Robbie plays Cathy, who marries a rich man instead of the love of her life, Heathcliff. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Her reunion with the vengeful Heathcliff drives her mad. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. The film was shot in Yorkshire, where the story of the novel takes place. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved. Director Emerald Fennell, Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie at the premiere of "Wuthering Heights" in London. Image: © 2026 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved.

The new film adaptation of the literary classic "Wuthering Heights" with Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi is bursting with erotic sparks. But does the actual love-hate story come into its own?

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Wuthering Heights" by Emily Brontë is one of the most important romance novels and tells the story of a destructive, hate-filled love affair.

The remake by "Promising Young Woman" director Emerald Fennell is polarizing and is already causing a stir in advance.

The Australian acting duo of Margot Robbie and Jacob make things really sizzle in the central roles.

Wuthering Heights " is now showing in cinemas. Show more

Emily Brontë's darkly romantic literary classic "Wuthering Heights" from 1847 is about obsessive, destructive love. The influential romance novel has already been made into a film four times - in 1970, for example, with "Bond" actor Timothy Dalton in the leading role. And in the 1992 version, Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche played the roles of the central characters Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw.

Now Emerald Fennell, one of the most promising female directors of modern times, is taking on the coveted material. With her first two feature films "Promising Young Woman" and "Saltburn", the British filmmaker proved her talent for telling stories in a provocative, imaginative and clever way. Expectations were correspondingly high for a bold interpretation of the book.

And expectations were even higher because of the top-class cast: Margot Robbie ("Barbie", "The Wolf of Wall Street") and Jacob Elordi ("Frankenstein","Priscilla") play the central roles in the remake of "Wuthering Heights".

Retribution for a wrong marriage

Robbie plays Cathy Earnshaw, who grows up as a child (Charlotte Mellington) with her single father in Yorkshire. On a business trip, the father picks up the orphan Heathcliff ("Adolescence" star Owen Cooper) and adopts him. Cathy is delighted with her new stepbrother, often goes out to play with him and sometimes treats him more like a pet than a brother. However, the father's treatment of the boy is terrible. Heathcliff regularly takes a beating and always stands protectively in front of his sister when the violent father has it in for her.

As young adults, Cathy and Heathcliff discover new feelings for each other. They can hardly escape their erotic attraction. But a love affair and a marriage are out of the question because of their different social status - Heathcliff is a servant in his father's eyes. Cathy therefore hatches a daring plan.

The princess-like beauty seduces and marries the nobleman Edgar Linton in order to secure herself financially - and with the intention of taking Heathcliff in one day. The latter is endlessly disappointed and flees. It is not until years later that he returns and visits Cathy in her fairytale castle. The two begin an affair, but Heathcliff has not forgiven Cathy for a long time and wants revenge for her infidelity.

Imaginative forms of erotic tension

One thing is undeniable about Emerald Fennell's interpretation of "Wuthering Heights". The film succeeds in creating erotic tension in a very unconventional and sometimes surprisingly funny way. Whether raw eggs, blades of grass or horse halters - there are no limits to the ingenuity of the erotic games.

Of course, this is due in particular to the passionate interplay between the stunningly beautiful couple Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Cathy's princess-like look with her beautifully decorated red or pink dresses, long blonde hair and bright blue eyes is in stark contrast to the grayish, dark and stormy rural surroundings. It almost feels like a "homecoming" when she finally arrives at the Linton family's magnificent estate. The whole estate looks like a fairytale castle, colorful, powerful and elegantly decorated.

Lots of kitsch and pomp - little expressiveness

The whole visual realization with the extreme contrasts between the stormy, grey surroundings and the colourful, cheerful fairytale world is extremely kitschy and typical of Emerald Fennell's filmmaking.

However, this exaggerated kitsch also has a considerable impact on the overall impression of the film. Because the actual hateful love story never really comes to the fore. The façade of this work is opulent, but the content does not achieve sufficient depth.

This is also beautifully expressed in the way all the erotic gimmicks are portrayed. It is always about "teasing", playing with stimuli, with imaginative allusions. But it is hardly ever explicit - neither in a tender, aggressive or violent way.

"Wuthering Heights" is pure kitsch, pretty to look at, even funny in places - but the complicated, hate-filled love story only comes to light in rudimentary form. As a result, the movie leaves a pale, harmless impression overall - similar to "50 Shades of Grey", for example.

"Wuthering Heights" is now showing in cinemas.

