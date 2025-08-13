Hollywood actress Gwyneth Paltrow fueled the rumor mill with statements about erotic scenes in advance. blue News shows you the first trailer of "Marty Supreme".

Following the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", Timothée Chalamet is once again devoting himself to a story with a real-life connection in the drama "Marty Supreme": the "Dune" star plays a character loosely inspired by the American table tennis legend Marty Reisman.

Reisman, known for his unconventional style, won several national and international titles, including two US championships. He perfected the traditional hardbat style, which emphasizes control and spin over power, and is considered one of the last great icons of the era.

As an ambassador for the sport, he was instrumental in popularizing table tennis in the USA.

He was famous for his extravagant hardbat style with strong spin and pronounced forehand and backhand technique - a game that emphasized deception and precision. imago sportfotodienst

Chalamet and Paltrow do without an intimacy coach

"Marty Supreme" was already making headlines during filming - fueled by the first published stills. Gwyneth Paltrow, who plays the table tennis player's affair in the film, provided additional topics of conversation.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the 52-year-old spoke openly about the erotic scenes and revealed that neither she nor her co-star Timothée Chalamet worked with an intimacy coordinator on set.

The actress also admitted that she had not seen a single movie with Chalamet before filming. Nevertheless, it was clear to her who she was dealing with.

She had nothing but praise for the collaboration: he was polite, well-mannered and took his work very seriously.

"Marty Supreme" marks a Hollywood comeback for the ex-wife of Coldplay singer Chris Martin. The Oscar winner (1999, for "Shakespeare in Love") has not appeared in front of the camera since 2018 ("Avengers: Endgame)".

"Marty Supreme" is expected to be released in Swiss cinemas in February 2026.

