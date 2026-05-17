In a relationship for over ten years: Michael Ostrowski and Hilde Dalik. Imago

Michael Ostrowski was most recently in the spotlight as an ESC presenter. In his private life, the Austrian actor has been in a relationship with "Bergdoktor" star Hilde Dalik for years.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you ESC presenter Michael Ostrowski has been in a relationship with "Bergdoktor" actress Hilde Dalik since 2022.

The couple have a daughter together.

Ostrowski and Dalik also work together professionally and have already appeared together in front of the camera. Show more

Hilde Dalik has been in front of the camera as Karin Bachmeier in the successful ZDF series "Der Bergdoktor" since 2022 - and causes quite a stir for Dr. Martin Gruber, played by Hans Sigl. Her character in the series is now even married to the TV doctor.

In her private life, however, the Austrian actress has long since found happiness with actor and ESC presenter Michael Ostrowski. Together with Victoria Swarovski, the 53-year-old hosted the mega show - and was only moderately convincing compared to last year's Swiss trio.

Dalik and Ostrowski made their relationship public in 2012 at a film premiere in Vienna's Volkstheater. They confirmed their partnership to the "Kurier" newspaper at the time. They have daughter Lotte together, who was born in 2019. Ostrowski also has three other children from a previous relationship.

Also a professional duo

Michael Ostrowski has been a familiar face on the Austrian film scene for years. The 53-year-old has appeared in productions such as "Nacktschnecken", "Same Same But Different", "Kokowääh 2" and "Bibi & Tina: Tohuwabohu Total". He also co-wrote the screenplay for the comedy "Nacktschnecken". In 2016, he directed "Hotel Rock'n'Roll" himself.

Dalik and Ostrowski also regularly work together professionally. In 2023, they were involved in the book and audio book project "Mit dem Klimachecker durch das Jahr", which aimed to explain climate change to children. In the same year, the two also appeared together in front of the camera for the ORF comedy "Wie kommen wir da wieder raus?".

Video from the department