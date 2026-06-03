"Bauer sucht Frau International": Escape in the car after love drama Lady-in-waiting Ariane confesses to farmer Turner that she has not developed any feelings. Image: RTL The 64-year-old had hoped for a future together in Öland, Sweden. Image: RTL 50-year-old Ariane misses her home and her children. Image: RTL Turner is shocked by the unexpected rejection. Image: RTL The farmer speeds off in his car. Image: RTL "Bauer sucht Frau International": Escape in the car after love drama Lady-in-waiting Ariane confesses to farmer Turner that she has not developed any feelings. Image: RTL The 64-year-old had hoped for a future together in Öland, Sweden. Image: RTL 50-year-old Ariane misses her home and her children. Image: RTL Turner is shocked by the unexpected rejection. Image: RTL The farmer speeds off in his car. Image: RTL

Farmer Turner already sees his future on the farm in Sweden at Ariane's side. But the "Farmer Seeks Wife International" candidate does not reciprocate the 64-year-old's feelings. The rejection comes as a complete surprise to the farmer - and ends with an emotional escape in the car.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After six harmonious days on his farm in Sweden, farmer Turner believed in a future together with Ariane and developed strong feelings for her.

However, Ariane began to have doubts and explained that she didn't see any long-term prospects emotionally or in terms of character. She therefore ended the farm week prematurely.

The rejection came as a complete surprise to Turner. Speechless, he left the conversation, drove off in his car and initially withdrew from the cameras. Show more

A dramatic end to what was actually such a harmonious farm week: In the sixth episode of "Farmer Seeks Wife International", events come to a head on emigrant Turner's farm in Öland, Sweden.

After six days together, during which the two singles got on very well, farm lady Ariane wants to talk to the 64-year-old. The farmer, who lives on the island as a self-sufficient farmer with many animals, was totally smitten with the 50-year-old from the very first moment: "I've never been so blown away by anyone in my life as I was by Ariane. I'm hoping for a wonderful love story," he says. "The feelings have become very intense," enthuses Turner. The farmer firmly believes that Ariane feels the same way.

But the gardener and landscaper has had her doubts: "Turner is still very euphoric, but I'm coming back to reality," says Ariane. "I'm really longing for home," admits the mother of two children (aged 16 and 20).

Her decision is clear: she doesn't see a future with the farmer: "I'm sure it won't work out in the long term," she says.

The farmer can't get a word out

The lady-in-waiting comes clean to the unsuspecting gymnast during a conversation: "I don't know whether we're emotionally and character-wise compatible in the long term. I'm really sorry, but I can't conjure up what isn't", explains Ariane. That's why it doesn't make sense to bring the farm week to an end. Ariane wants to pack her bags straight away.

Turner looks at the lady-in-waiting after her words, unable to say anything. "I can't, I'm sorry," is the only thing the visibly shaken farmer manages to get out.

Then he gets up, sits in his car and drives off. Ariane buries her face in her hands: "I was afraid of it, please don't! He just wanted to leave, he was shocked," she says, "I'm so sorry!" The farmer is obviously so shocked by the basket that he no longer appears in front of the camera.

But he does say goodbye to Ariane after all. "We said once again in all appreciation that we both enjoyed the farm week, even if the outcome is really stupid now," says Ariane. Her last words are likely to be of little consolation to the disappointed farmer: "I sincerely hope that he will be happy."

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