Zendaya in the third season of "Euphoria". It could be the last, as the actress has already hinted. Image: Patrick Wymore/HBO

"Euphoria" was once a defining teen drama. In the third season, the characters have grown up. This shifts the tone of the series - and not to their advantage.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you The third season of "Euphoria" starts with high expectations, but despite the familiar aesthetics and themes, the content seems significantly changed and at times disoriented.

The time jump to young adults shifts the focus from teen drama to criminal storylines, which means that a central part of the original identity is lost.

The production was characterized by multiple script revisions, creative differences and the omission of central characters, which is reflected in the narrative. Show more

She had "no fucking idea what was going on", said actress Hunter Schafer, who plays Jules in "Euphoria", in the summer of 2024 when she was asked about the third season of the hit series in a podcast .

Two years later, the third season is here - it starts April 12 on HBO+ - but we still have no fucking idea what exactly is going on.

When the first season of "Euphoria" was released in 2019, it was the teen drama of the year. It was said to be "a nightmare for parents". The series showed excess, drug abuse, sexuality, gender and depression - unembellished, overly explicit, direct, shocking and surprisingly sensitive at the same time.

It was praised by critics precisely for this. The second season was released in 2022 and the series won a total of nine Emmys, with actress Zendaya winning two Emmys for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her portrayal of drug addict Rue.

"Whether it works or not, I don't know"

It goes without saying that expectations are high for the third and possibly final season. The trailer already set a record for HBO: 157 million views in two days - more than any HBO series before.

But many fans were irritated. "This trailer makes me feel like I've either missed a season or it's a whole new series," someone commented. Lead actor Jacob Elordi confirmed this, saying in an interview last December : "It's something completely different. Whether it works or not, I don't know."

We're not quite sure either - at least not after watching the first three episodes, which are already available to critics.

The good news: "Euphoria" is still "Euphoria". Rue continues to guide us through the story as the narrator and enlightens us about the past years.

This is because the third season picks up around five years after the end of the second season. The characters are no longer in high school, but young adults. Rue smuggles fentanyl across the border from Mexico to the USA. Nate (Jacob Elordi) has taken over his father's construction company and wants to marry Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). She spends her time producing "content" for social media - by posing as a dog with a leash and panting and having her housekeeper take pictures of her. Jules (Hunter Schafer) studied art and now earns her living as Sugar Baby.

«'Euphoria' was never just a series about drugs and violence - but also about being a teenager. And it found its own, unmistakable language for this»

Visually, the series remains true to itself and creates a unique look and mood for the season. Writer and director Sam Levinson calls it the "God and Country season". The atmosphere is reminiscent of a western, the images look as if there is a layer of golden dust over everything.

Many of the themes are also familiar: it's still about excess, violence, pain and abuse. The series remains brutal, exaggerated and almost self-deprecating in its most extreme moments.

But the bad news is: despite all this, the third season doesn't feel like "Euphoria". "Euphoria" was never just a series about drugs and violence - but also about being a teenager and growing up. And it found its own, unmistakable language to tell precisely these dynamics.

Series loses exactly what made it special

Now the characters have grown up. There is less romantic drama and more criminal conflict. Testosterone-pumped high school boys who had to prove their toxic masculinity in fights have been replaced by gang members fighting for drugs, money or power.

Perhaps this is consistent. High school can't go on forever, and this season wants and needs to be different.

But perhaps the series is losing the very thing that once made it special. It's no longer a parent's nightmare because you're no longer watching teenagers who could be you or your own children. Instead, it follows some twenty-something struggling through their particularly dramatic lives - as many other shows do.

Jules (Hunter Schafer) has studied art and works as a sugar baby. The first episodes of the latest season are almost entirely without her. Patrick Wymore/HBO

The fact that this change doesn't quite work could be due to the fact that even the people behind "Euphoria" didn't know exactly how they wanted to continue the story for a long time. In March 2024, it was reported that writer and director Levinson had written several versions of the new season - but neither HBO nor lead actress Zendaya were completely satisfied with the scripts. In one version, Rue was only supposed to play a supporting role and work as a private detective, while in another, a story was planned in which she would appear as a surrogate mother.

This search for a direction is clearly evident in the finished season.

The romantic and tragic relationship between Rue and Jules takes a back seat. The first few episodes almost do without Jules - although this portrayal of queer love in "Euphoria" was special because it never declared queerness itself to be the main theme.

Characters like Lexi (Maude Apatow) also take a back seat. She now works in Los Angeles as an assistant on a TV show and barely appears in the first episodes. Her story - as well as her love story with drug dealer Fez, which is hinted at in the second season - thus remains unfinished.

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is still striving for confirmation in the third season. Patrick Wymore/HBO

This is because the actor Angus Cloud, who played Fez, died of a drug overdose in 2023. He is still alive in the series. He is said to be in prison. "There are a lot of scenes where people talk to him on the phone. I figured if I couldn't keep him alive in real life, I could at least do it in the show," Levinson said of the decision. It was a way of paying tribute to Cloud. But it doesn't really work emotionally. When Rue talks to him on the phone and jokes that he could break out of prison, the emotions don't jump over.

And Barbie Ferreira, who played the character Cat, has left the series. Her character already had to take a back seat in the second season, and now Ferreira is gone completely. It was a mutual decision, she recently said in a podcast. "I don't think there was any perspective for Cat," said Ferreira. "I didn't want to play the 'fat best friend', and the producers didn't want that either."

Musician Rosalía and acting icon Sharon Stone join the cast

Instead, the screen time shifts more towards Cassie (Sydney Sweeney). A lot revolves around her quest for validation and her relationship with Nate, who suddenly seems much less toxic than in previous seasons. Cassie has several emotional outbursts again this season - while entertaining, they are increasingly repetitive and feel like the show is trying to mimic her breakdowns from season two, which worked particularly well back then.

The scenes with Eric Dane, who died of ALS shortly after filming, are a ray of hope. His performances as Nate's father Cal have an impressive precision and intensity.

There are also new faces to be seen - although they are refreshing, they cannot hide the fact that many of the familiar characters have been sacrificed for the sake of the narrative. There is pop musician Rosalía, for example, who plays a stripper and has learned to pole dance especially for the role. She was a "huge fan" of the series and begged to be allowed to audition, she said. Acting icon Sharon Stone is also a new cast member.

«A series that has lived so strongly from its own identity cannot simply reinvent itself without being measured against it»

As if that wasn't enough change and drama, musician Labrinth lashed out against the series shortly before the start of the new season. "I've had enough of this industry," the artist wrote on Instagram. "Fuck Euphoria. I'm out of here. Thank you and good night." His music shaped "Euphoria" and he worked together with Hans Zimmer on the third season.

Obviously, it doesn't do this season any good to be compared with its predecessors. At the same time, the comparison remains unavoidable. A series that has lived so strongly from its own identity cannot simply reinvent itself without being measured against it. That's why the third season of "Euphoria" feels less like a sequel and more like fan fiction.

We therefore don't yet fully understand the third season of "Euphoria". Whether it works for the fans remains to be seen. But if even the main characters like Jacob Elordi aren't sure whether it will be a hit, the season doesn't bode particularly well.

Perhaps the best omen is that Levinson and Zendaya have both already spoken about the fact that the current season will probably be the last. It would probably be the best decision for the series.

The third season of "Euphoria" will air on HBO+ from April 12.

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