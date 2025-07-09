The Europapark mice Ed and Edda with a new look. Europapark

Europapark has given its cult mascots Ed and Edda a new look. What was intended as a fresh update is causing a stir online - many fans don't like the redesign at all.

The reactions from fans on social media are predominantly negative: everything from "lousy" to "carnival heads".

Europapark explains that they wanted to make the characters "fresh, contemporary and future-oriented". Emotional reactions were expected.

On July 11, the new mice will celebrate their official debut at Europapark's 50th anniversary. After that, they will be on show at Europapark. Show more

They are the most famous mice in Europe. And now they are almost unrecognizable. Because Ed and Edda, the Europapark mascots, have been given a makeover. And the fans are not at all happy about it.

They are discussing the new look on Instagram and in Europapark forums. "They look really bad", "It's a joke", "The old ones were simply better", "It takes some getting used to", is the consensus.

There are also concrete comparisons: "They look like old Guggenmusik heads bought at auction from a carnival club." Or: "They look like a rich couple in their 60s who have had plastic surgery to make themselves look young."

Harsh words that Ed and Edda have to listen to. When asked by blue News , Europapark writes that they wanted to give Ed and Edda a "fresh, contemporary and future-oriented" makeover. "We are responding to the further development of the brand and the desire to make the two characters fit for upcoming stories and future formats," it says.

This is what Ed looked like before the redesign. Europapark

The negative reactions have been taken in stride - and were even expected. "When changes are made to beloved characters, emotional reactions are completely normal. For many people, Europapark is a piece of home that is associated with childhood, family and nostalgia," writes Europapark. However, the reactions would be taken seriously and dealt with openly.

Ed and Edda already polarized people a little over a year ago. Back then, Europapark redesigned the digital appearance of the two mice. "They look like they're stoned", was the comment at the time. In the meantime, however, Europapark visitors seem to have gotten used to it.

Last year, Ed and Edda's new digital look polarized the public. Europapark

The new Ed and Edda will make their official debut on the 50th anniversary on Friday, July 11, after which they will also appear at Europapark. Whether they will still be a popular selfie partner remains to be seen. One thing is clear: the new looks are already a talking point.

