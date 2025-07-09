There are also concrete comparisons: "They look like old Guggenmusik heads bought at auction from a carnival club." Or: "They look like a rich couple in their 60s who have had plastic surgery to make themselves look young."
Harsh words that Ed and Edda have to listen to. When asked by blue News , Europapark writes that they wanted to give Ed and Edda a "fresh, contemporary and future-oriented" makeover. "We are responding to the further development of the brand and the desire to make the two characters fit for upcoming stories and future formats," it says.
The negative reactions have been taken in stride - and were even expected. "When changes are made to beloved characters, emotional reactions are completely normal. For many people, Europapark is a piece of home that is associated with childhood, family and nostalgia," writes Europapark. However, the reactions would be taken seriously and dealt with openly.
Ed and Edda already polarized people a little over a year ago. Back then, Europapark redesigned the digital appearance of the two mice. "They look like they're stoned", was the comment at the time. In the meantime, however, Europapark visitors seem to have gotten used to it.
The new Ed and Edda will make their official debut on the 50th anniversary on Friday, July 11, after which they will also appear at Europapark. Whether they will still be a popular selfie partner remains to be seen. One thing is clear: the new looks are already a talking point.