Future queens at a royal birthday party: Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway (center), Amalia of the Netherlands (back row, left) and Princess Elisabeth of Belgium (back row, right) in Oslo in June 2022. Norway's Crown Princess sits between Princess Estelle of Sweden (front row, left) and Prince Charles of Luxembourg (front row, right) in the photo. Keystone/EPA/Lise Aserud / POOL NORWAY OUT

The succession to the European monarchies is in female hands. According to media reports, the future queens are to exchange information on WhatsApp via a group chat. But one of them is excluded.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you "Mujer Hoy" reports that the crown princesses Ingrid Alexandra of Norway, Amalia of the Netherlands and Elisabeth of Belgium are to maintain a WhatsApp group chat.

Leonor of Spain was not invited to the royal exchange.

The exclusive chat with the heir to the throne was reportedly created at Ingrid Alexandra's 18th birthday party. Show more

Europe's royals also exchange information via WhatsApp. Ingrid Alexandra of Norway (20), Amalia of the Netherlands (20) and Elisabeth of Belgium (22) are said to have set up a group chat when they met at the Norwegian crown princess's 18th birthday party in Oslo.

Ingrid Alexandra celebrated her coming of age in June 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Amalia of the Netherlands and Elisabeth of Belgium also attended. Who was missing: Leonor of Spain (18).

According to "Mujer Hoy", the WhatsApp group chat is said to have originated at Ingrid Alexandra's birthday party. The Spanish magazine relies on statements by Dutch royal experts Jan Wagner and Sam Hoevenaar. According to them, Leonor is said not to have received an invitation to the royal chat exchange afterwards either.

The young royals probably have enough to exchange. After all, they will all ascend the throne of their country one day. So the like-minded ladies will certainly have a lot to talk about in the exclusive heiress to the throne chat.

Excluded for not attending birthday party?

It is not entirely certain whether Princess Leonor did not receive an invitation to the royal group chat because the daughter of King Felipe (56) and Queen Letizia (51) did not attend the birthday party. In any case, she missed the chance to forge closer bonds with the other future queens that day.

As reported by Gala, another indication of Princess Leonor's exclusion could be the "small but significant age difference" between the four crown princesses. The 18-year-old, who turns 19 in October, is currently still in military training after completing her A-levels last year.

Princess Ingrid Alexandra is also still doing her military service until the beginning of 2025. Princess Elisabeth completed a Bachelor's degree in History and Politics at Oxford University and is now set to start her Master's degree in Public Policy at the elite Harvard University. And Princess Amalia has a degree in politics, psychology, law and economics from the University of Amsterdam and also spent a semester abroad in Madrid.

