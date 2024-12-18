A previously unpublished photo of the Spanish royal family adorns this year's royal Christmas card. Casa de S.M. el Rey

Europe's royal houses have dressed up for this year's Christmas greetings. This is how festive the royals' cards look. King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia send emotional words for the festive season.

Vanessa Büchel

The royal houses of Europe have published their Christmas cards.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia choose a previously unpublished photo for this year's festive season and convey a moving message.

The Monegasque royal family is unusually relaxed.

Belgium's royals opt for sustainable looks.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also send Christmas greetings.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan share an intimate moment with their children on the card. Show more

It's very Christmassy. So too in the royal houses of Europe. It is customary for the royals to send Christmas greetings with a card every year.

King Felipe VI (56) and Queen Letizia (52) take the opportunity to convey confidence after a not-so-easy year for Spain. At the end of October, there was heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides in the province of Valencia. The natural disaster claimed more than 200 lives and left a trail of destruction in its wake. During visits to the crisis areas, mud was thrown at the royal couple out of anger that aid was slow to arrive.

The Christmas card, which the royal family published on their website, contains a poem by Spanish poet Francisco Brines (1932-2021), which translates roughly as: "And I am looking for a face that reflects light, for someone who, like me, has only death, but like me, also has life."

As "Hello" magazine writes, these words are intended for the victims of the floods in Valencia. On the other side, the royal family wishes: "Merry Christmas; together we will start the new year 2025 with confidence."

The image chosen is therefore a previously unpublished family photo. It shows King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia with their two daughters, Princess Leonor (19) and Princess Sofía (17). Princess Leonor and her mother in particular catch the eye in bright blue and red. The photo was taken on June 19 to mark the 10th anniversary of Felipe VI's proclamation as King.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlène in an unusually casual look

Prince Albert (66) and Princess Charlène (46) also want to convey a strong message with their Christmas card.

The picture, which the Monegasque royal family posted on Instagram on December 2, shows the couple and their twins Jacques and Gabriella (both 9) as a unit. Close together. A clear message after recent speculation about disagreements within the family.

With their Christmas photo, the Grimaldis want to make it clear: We stick together. The family's body language speaks of unity. While the Princess sits snuggled up to her twins on a cozy blanket, her husband stands behind her. Prince Albert leans protectively over his wife and two children with his arms outstretched.

But what is particularly striking is that while the Monegasque royals usually wear glamorous evening wear, this time they are wearing comfortable outfits consisting of pants and knitted sweaters. All harmoniously coordinated.

Belgium's royals focus on sustainability when choosing outfits

Alongside the Spanish and Monegasque royals, the Belgian royal family also shared their official Christmas card, wishing them a "Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year".

The family of five dressed up for the family portrait. A closer look reveals that sustainability is close to the hearts of Belgium's royals, as they are wearing outfits that we have seen before.

Queen Mathilde (51) shines in an elegant royal blue dress. She is holding the hand of her husband, King Philippe (64). She already wore her gown in January 2024 at the New Year's reception for the heads of the European institutions.

Princess Elisabeth (23) and Princess Eléonore (16) are also wearing an outfit that they have worn before. The former chose her velvet trouser suit for the photo, which she had already slipped into for the traditional Christmas concert in 2019, and the latter opted for a dress that she was wearing for the third time. Prince Gabriel (21) and Prince Emmanuel (19) also dressed up.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla close together

The photo on the Christmas card of King Charles III (76) and Queen Camilla (77) was taken back in April in the gardens of Buckingham Palace. It was taken by photographer Millie Pilkington. The picture shows the couple close together, supporting each other.

According to the BBC, the palace said the card reflected the moment when life began to return to normal. An allusion to Charles III's cancer? Because in April, the king resumed his work in public following his diagnosis.

The photo was also part of a series taken for the one-year anniversary of Charles' coronation in May on April 10. April 9 also marked the couple's 19th wedding anniversary.

"We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the cards from the British royal couple read. The cards are to be sent to family members, friends, politicians and organizations.

Intimate moment on Harry and Meghan's Christmas card

Even more Christmas greetings from Britain's royals: Prince Harry (40) and Duchess Meghan (43) also provide an insight into their card for the festive season.

It features photos of moments this year that the couple particularly remember. There was a lot going on with the Sussexes. But among all the pictures, one snapshot in particular stands out - an intimate photo with their two children Archie (5) and Lilibet (3).

The sweet photo shows Archie and Lilibet jumping towards Harry and Meghan, who welcome them with outstretched arms.

Alongside the heartfelt photos, the pair wish: "On behalf of the Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundations, we wish you a very happy festive season and New Year."

Festively decorated Christmas trees among Norway's and the Netherlands' royals

The royal family shared how festively decorated the Norwegian royal palace looks on Instagram. The Christmas tree is up - and nothing stands in the way of the festivities. Even if the headlines about Mette-Marit's (51) son Marius Borg Høiby (27) just won't die down.

The festive decorations are also close to the hearts of the Dutch royal family. On the first Sunday of Advent, the royals showed how the large Christmas tree was put up in front of Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

"More than four hundred LED lights adorn the Christmas tree in the courtyard," the post reads. The lights were lit on December 1.

