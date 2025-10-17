George Clooney and Annette Bening in euthanasia drama - Gallery George Clooney takes the lead role in an euthanasia drama. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Hollywood star Annette Bening plays award-winning US writer and psychotherapist Amy Bloom in the film. (archive image) Image: Keystone/EPA/Caroline Brehman George Clooney and Annette Bening in euthanasia drama - Gallery George Clooney takes the lead role in an euthanasia drama. (archive picture) Image: Keystone/Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Hollywood star Annette Bening plays award-winning US writer and psychotherapist Amy Bloom in the film. (archive image) Image: Keystone/EPA/Caroline Brehman

It's about Alzheimer's and euthanasia: George Clooney and Annette Bening take on the leading roles in the bestselling film adaptation "In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss".

Hollywood stars George Clooney (64, "Ocean's 13") and Annette Bening (67, "Nyad") will appear together for the first time in an assisted dying drama. They are taking on the leading roles in the film adaptation of the bestselling memoir "In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss", according to the production company Anton Studios.

In the film, award-winning US writer and psychotherapist Amy Bloom (72) describes the early Alzheimer's disease of her husband Brian Ameche, who opted for assisted suicide at the age of 66. The couple traveled to Switzerland together in 2020. Bloom published her memoirs two years later. The producers describe the project as a "modern love story" that celebrates life and love in a "profound, emotionally honest and uplifting" way. The film will be directed by US-American Paul Weitz (59, "American Pie", "About a Boy").

Clooney and Bening in front of the camera

Oscar winner Clooney ("Syriana") presented his new film "Jay Kelly" at the Venice Film Festival in August. Director Noah Baumbach tells the story of an older actor (Clooney) who suffers a crisis of meaning and embarks on a trip to Europe with his manager (Adam Sandler). Bening ("American Beauty", "The Kids Are All Right") received her fifth Oscar nomination with her role as long-distance swimmer Diana Nyad in the 2024 film biopic "Nyad".