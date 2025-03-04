At her first red carpet appearance in Cannes, Eva Longoria turned up in a dress that cost just 39 US dollars. KEYSTONE/AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau

20 years ago, Eva Longoria's outfit caused a sensation at the Cannes Film Festival. The dress she wore back then only cost 39 US dollars. Today she regrets her choice and has learned from it.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eva Longoria wore a 39-dollar dress for her first appearance in Cannes in 2005. She regrets her choice today.

Back then, she didn't know the importance of the red carpet.

Today, Longoria is considered a style icon and sees Victoria Beckham as her fashion role model. Show more

When Hollywood dresses up for big events, spectacular gowns appear on the red carpet. It is a showcase of creations by famous designers. But actress Eva Longoria (49) first had to learn this at the start of her career.

"My first visit to the Cannes Film Festival remains in my memory," admits the "Desperate Housewives" star in an interview with "The Sunday Times". For her appearance on the red carpet, she chose a dress that only cost her 39 US dollars, the equivalent of around 35 francs.

Longoria adds that she did not yet understand "the importance of the red carpet" back then. She was still a newcomer 20 years ago and had to learn first.

A gold knitted dress was the "Desperate Housewives" star's choice for her first Cannes appearance. KEYSTONE/EPA/NIKO FRANCE OUT

The beauty giant L'Oréal, for whom the Hollywood star had already been a brand ambassador in 2005, also helped her. Longoria recalls in an interview with "The Sunday Times": "Even L'Oréal said: 'Maybe we'll style you next time'."

Victoria Beckham is Eva Longoria's style icon

Although Longoria's gown - a gold knitted dress - was pretty to look at, it fell short of the dress code protocol for such events. "It looked amazing and people were like, 'Who's your dress from? I thought, why are they asking me that?" the actress explains.

She bought the dress on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles because she had been told she needed a dress for the occasion.

Today, Longoria is one of the best-dressed celebrities in Hollywood. According to her, her biggest role model is Victoria Beckham (50), with whom she is also friends. "She is my style icon. I aspire to be like her one day, but I never will," says Longoria.

