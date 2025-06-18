Off to new professional challenges: Eva Wannenmacher has her last appearance on Swiss television SRF tonight as presenter of the program "Kulturplatz". Picture: Michael Haimburger

Tonight marks the end of an era at SRF Swiss Television: Eva Wannenmacher will host the program "Kulturplatz" for the last time. The farewell is not a retreat, but a departure.

Bruno Bötschi

Her departure from SRF is not a retreat, but a departure: the 54-year-old has found a new professional passion.

"It was a wonderful era, many exciting years. Now I want to focus entirely on my coaching work and launch some new projects," says Wannenmacher Show more

"I'm counting on everything. My team has surprises planned. It will certainly be emotional." Today, Wednesday, June 18, shortly before 11 p.m., an era is coming to an end at SRF Swiss Television.

Eva Wannenmacher worked as a journalist and TV presenter for 30 years, the longest period of which she spent at SRF. Since the very first edition in 2004, the now 54-year-old has been one of the defining figures of the program "Kulturplatz".

At the beginning of her TV career, Wannenmacher had to deal with envious people time and again. "I had to prove myself," she says today in an interview with Blick.

"Maximum attention" as a challenge

The TV presenter later explains how it all began at SRF. "'10 to 10' was the Olympus of Swiss TV at the time. I was appointed there at the age of 27, while everyone else was twice as old."

In her first three months at SRF, she had already received awards. This "maximum attention" challenged her.

She continues: "When I went shopping and my little son wanted sweets at the checkout, everyone in the queue was eager to see if and how the TV woman could calm things down."

Wannenmacher is not afraid of her professional future

Eva Wannenmacher has no fears about her professional future. In the TV program"Lässer" on blue Zoom last April, she said about her departure from SRF:

"It was a wonderful era, many exciting years. Now I want to focus entirely on my coaching work and launch some new projects."

She has made "solid preparations" for her new professional challenge. She has already been working in this field for five years and has been able to build a foundation "to turn plan B into plan A".

A stroke of luck for her work as a coach

When asked in "Blick" whether her fame could be a hindrance to her new job, Eva Wannenmacher says:

"On the contrary. My name is a door opener. For many of my clients in management bodies of Swiss companies, the name Wannenmacher has been a household name for 30 years. It stands for credibility and gives me initial access."

Wannenmacher believes that this is a stroke of luck for her work as a leadership coach, as trust is built through relationships.

In her strategic consultations, however, she needs her systemic approach as a coach in order to be able to accompany development processes. "The name and media experience alone are not enough."

