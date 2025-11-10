His portrayal of Pablo Escobar in "Narcos" made Wagner Moura world-famous. In "The Secret Agent", he plays an academic on the run in Brazil. blue News met him for an interview during the ZFF.

Gianluca Izzo

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Secret Agent" is set in Brazil in the 1970s, when the country was ruled by a military dictatorship.

Wagner Moura plays an academic who has to flee the regime under an assumed name.

blue News met Moura for an interview and spoke to him about his memories of the dictatorship, the 70s look of the film and his perception of Switzerland. Show more

Wagner Moura gained worldwide recognition with his authentic portrayal of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar in the Netflix series "Narcos". In 2016, the Brazilian actor was nominated for Best Leading Actor in a TV Series at the Golden Globes.

Moura has also long been in demand for Hollywood productions. His most recent roles include the anti-war drama "Civil War", the action thriller "The Gray Man" and as the narrator in the animated film "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish".

However, he has always remained loyal to Brazilian cinema. The action film series "Elite Squad" and the drama "Futuro Beach" are among the works that have significantly shaped his successful career. Wagner Moura directed the biographical drama "Marighella" about the resistance fighter Carlos Marighella for the first time and familiarized himself with the period of Brazil's military dictatorship, which lasted from 1964 to 1985.

Born and raised during the military dictatorship

Working on "Marighella" helped him with his current film, says Wagner Moura in an interview with blue News. In the political thriller "The Secret Agent" by Kleber Mendonça Filho, he plays a man on the run from the regime.

Born in 1976, Moura was born during the military dictatorship and remembers well how his parents were wary of saying certain things out loud. This remained the case even after the end of the dictatorship.

This tense mood is constantly palpable in "The Secret Agent" - despite the colorful and cheerful look in 1970s Brazil and many humorous moments. The effect of the uncertain, insecure atmosphere is all the stronger.

Permanently tense atmosphere in a political thriller

In "The Secret Agent", Wagner Moura plays Marcelo, an academic who is on the run and arrives in Recife during Carnival week. His son is already staying with his grandparents there. Marcelo himself finds shelter with a supportive elderly woman who is hiding other fugitives in her house.

Exactly what Marcelo is fleeing from remains a mystery for a long time, which keeps the tension of the film all the higher. As a researching engineer, he was dependent on funding from the university. These funds were suddenly withdrawn and made available to a dubious private company via corrupt politicians.

The fact that the permanently tense atmosphere of "The Secret Agent" is conveyed so well is due in particular to Moura's performance. Although his demeanor seems incredibly cool and composed, his facial expressions, small glances or a glance around reveal much more about his actual state of mind. His acting is excellent - pointed and sensitive.

"The Secret Agent" strongly expresses on all levels how terrible it is to have to live under a dictatorship and to be under constant surveillance. The political thriller is a highly suspenseful contemporary document, captured in a visually splendid way with its colorful, extravagant look.

"The Secret Agent" opens in cinemas in German-speaking Switzerland on November 13.

More videos from the department