In "Relay", a whistleblower and her helper communicate via a telecommunications service for the hearing impaired. blue News spoke to actors Riz Ahmed and Lily James about the highly suspenseful thriller.

Because she is threatened, she seeks help from a specialist (Riz Ahmed) who only communicates via the Relay service for the hearing impaired.

In an interview with blue News, Riz Ahmed and Lily James explain what makes their film so exciting and how the unusual communication channel influenced the shoot. Watch the full interview in the video above.

Director David Mackenzie has already proven with "Hell Or High Water" how well he directs suspenseful thrillers. His western-style heist movie was nominated for four Oscars, including in the "Best Film" category.

His new film "Relay" achieves the same high tension factor, particularly thanks to the special type of communication that is the focus.

"Pam & Tommy" actress Lily James plays a whistleblower who works for a pharmaceutical company. When she finds out that the company wants to bring a dangerous drug onto the market, she steals confidential data and is threatened and persecuted for it.

As she cannot go to the police, she seeks out a specialist(Riz Ahmed) to help her return the documents without causing a fuss. This specialist, called "The Fixer", communicates exclusively via the relay service, which is usually used by hearing-impaired people. This means that their communication channels cannot be traced. But a special investigation team is hot on their heels.

Thrillingly staged like a classic thriller from the 70s

In its staging and with its mysterious character design, "Relay" is reminiscent of great classics of the thriller genre, such as "Three Days of the Condor" or "The Conversation". Director Mackenzie gave her many film tips as inspiration for her role, Lily James told blue News. Watch the full interview in the video above.

Riz Ahmed and Lily James are brilliant in their roles and make the tension in their conversations about the relay service palpable. "Every single conversation is tense because people are listening in. It's scary," says Riz Ahmed. Over the course of the film, however, their relationship loosens up and becomes more humorous and personal.

But it is not only the unusual way in which his characters communicate that creates intense moments of tension. The story also has some surprising twists in store. They might not all have been necessary - but that's for everyone to decide.

"Relay" is now showing at blue Cinema.

