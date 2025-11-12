Advertising copywriter Emmi Creola-Maag made her a phenomenon in the 1950s: Betty Bossi. Now her inventor is in the spotlight in the movie "Hello Betty". Sarah Spale plays the leading role.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the 1950s, she became a national icon thanks to her cookbooks: Betty Bossi.

Now her inventor Emmi Creola-Maag, a copywriter from Zurich, is in the spotlight in the movie "Hello Betty" by director Pierre Monnard.

There is a good chance that the emancipation story will appeal to traditional moviegoers as well as progressive-minded people. Show more

"Everyone knows Betty Bossi, but nobody knows who is really behind it." This is one of the reasons why Sarah Spale ("Wilder", "Platzspitzbaby") is playing the lead role in the movie "Hello Betty".

Betty Bossi - the perfect housewife, created in the 1950s by Emmi Creola-Maag, an advertising copywriter from Zurich.

The film by Swiss director Pierre Monnard tells the story of a fictional cook who becomes a nationwide phenomenon.

Betty Bossi triggers a revolution

Meanwhile, unpleasant things are happening in the background: the inventor of Betty Bossi is in danger of being crushed between professional success, family responsibilities and social norms.

While Emmi Creola-Maag works away from home in an advertising agency, her husband (played by Martin Vischer) takes her under his wing at home. But even worse: in the office, the Betty Bossi inventor is sexistically accosted by slick macho advertisers.

Despite all the resistance, Creola-Maag refuses to give in. Instead of living an outdated role model, she triggered a revolution in Swiss kitchens: Suddenly, men are also working in the kitchen.

A story of emancipation told as a feel-good film

In "Hello Betty", the successful trio Pierre Monnard (director), André Küttel (screenplay) and Sarah Spale (leading role) tell a Swiss story of emancipation - woven into a feel-good film.

Momoll, the chances are good that "Hello Betty" will appeal to traditional moviegoers as well as more progressive-minded people and even feminists.

Find out for what other reasons and for whom the film is particularly worth seeing in the video interview with the two main actors Sarah Spale and Martin Vischer.

"Hello Betty" will be shown at blue Cinema from Thursday, November 20, 2025.

More videos on the topic