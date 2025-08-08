Emma Thompson attracted the Locarno audience in droves. Not everyone made it to the awards ceremony and her film, despite buying tickets for the event on the Piazza Grande. Bild: Keystone

Her appearance caused a sensation on and off the Piazza Grande: British actress Emma Thompson stepped in front of the screen on Friday evening at the 78th Locarno Film Festival on the packed Piazza Grande to accept the Leopard Club Award.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you British actress Emma Thompson appeared on the crowded Piazza Grande at the 78th Locarno Film Festival on Friday evening to accept the Leopard Club Award.

Following the award ceremony, her latest film "The Dead of Winter" celebrated its world premiere.

The evening was marred for those who were not allowed in despite having a ticket for the Piazza Grande. Show more

Thompson spoke pretty good Italian in her speech, even if she read it off. "O, che sono vecchia stasera", she quipped at the beginning - in German: "Oh, how old I am today". "I can't believe we're here today, under the stars," she continued in Italian.

Following the award ceremony, her latest film "The Dead of Winter" celebrated its world premiere. The thriller, directed by Brit Brian Kirk and starring Thompson, was particularly physically demanding for her. "During the shoot, I asked myself why I started acting in action films at the age of 66." The audience laughed.

Thompson was accompanied by her daughter Gaia Wise, who is also part of the acting ensemble in the film. Thompson is also the executive producer of "The Dead of Winter".

The Leopard Club Prize, which is awarded by the sponsors of the Locarno Film Festival, honors a personality "who has left a lasting mark on the collective cinematic memory with their work".

Not everyone made it in

The evening was a disappointment for those who were not allowed in despite having a ticket for the Piazza Grande. The Piazza was full, shouted the staff at the entrances. This caused angry movie fans in the long queues and, briefly, angry shouts. Entry was also difficult for journalists from this editorial team.

Artistic Director Giona A. Nazzaro greeted the audience and was pleased to see so many of them. He was sorry for those who couldn't get in, he said.