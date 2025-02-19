The next film from the Marvel universe is in cinemas. "Captain America: Brave New World" has grossed 192 million dollars in just one week. You should definitely know these five movie facts.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actor Anthony Mackie plays the new Captain America in the new Marvel spectacle.

"Captain America: Brave New World" got off to an extremely successful start in Swiss cinemas, grossing 501,000 francs.

Worldwide, the blockbuster even grossed over 192 million US dollars within a week. And that with a production budget of 180 million dollars.

The film is currently showing in all blue Cinema cinemas in Switzerland. Show more

Attention Marvel fans: The wait is finally over. The new "Captain America: Brave New World" has been showing in Swiss cinemas since last week.

The latest blockbuster from the Marvel universe brings a breath of fresh air to the popular film series.

blue News gives you the five most important facts you should know before going to the movies:

Who plays which role?

Actor Anthony Mackie (as Sam Wilson) takes on the iconic role of Captain America in the film "Captain America: Brave New World" after receiving the shield from Steve Rogers in "Avengers: Endgame".

At his side, Harrison Ford plays US President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, a role previously played by William Hurt.

Danny Ramirez, Harrison Ford and Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford (from left to right) during a photocall for the new Marvel spectacular "Captain America: Brave New World". Image: Ian West/PA Wire/dpa

Danny Ramirez returns as Joaquin Torres and takes on the role of the new Falcon. Tim Blake Nelson returns as Samuel Sterns aka The Leader.

Production costs and revenue

The film "Captain America: Brave New World" was produced with a budget of around 180 million US dollars, which is moderate compared to other Marvel blockbusters.

The breathless political thriller secured first place in the cinema charts in Switzerland in its first week of release with box office takings of CHF 501,000.

Worldwide, the new Marvel spectacle even grossed over 192 million US dollars within a week.

You should have seen these three films in advance

To fully understand the plot and character developments in "Captain America: Brave New World", we recommend watching the following Marvel films in advance:

1. "The Eternals": This movie introduces the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe and provides background knowledge relevant to "Brave New World."

2. "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier": The series shows how Sam Wilson, (Anthoni Mackie), takes over Captain America's shield and comes to terms with his new role as Captain America.

3. "Avengers: Endgame": Here, the baton is passed from Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Sam Wilson, setting the stage for the current story.

Captain America's new suit

In "Captain America: Brave New World", Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) wears a newly designed Captain America suit that combines elements of various Avengers.

ARCHIVE - US actor Anthony Mackie (l) and his character Captain America wave during the inauguration ceremony of the "Avengers Campus" at Disney's California Adventure Park. sda

The suit combines technologies and designs from Ant-Man, Falcon, Black Panther and the classic Captain America, giving it a unique look.

Introduction of new characters

The new Marvel spectacle not only features familiar characters, but also introduces some new ones:

Ruth Bat-Seraph (played by Shira Haas): she is a former Black Widow and high-ranking US government official with Israeli roots.

Samuel Sterns / The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson): A scientist with superhuman intelligence who previously appeared in "The Incredible Hulk" and now returns.

Joaquin Torres / Falcon (Danny Ramirez): Danny Ramirez starred as Joaquin Torres in the series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier". Now he returns as Sam's ally, who now takes on the role of Falcon himself.

"Captain America: Brave New World" is currently showing in all blue Cinema cinemas.

More videos from the department