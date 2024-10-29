"Farmer seeks wife" love fiasco Organic farmer Manfred asks chef Susanne about her emotional state. And suffers a love fiasco. Image: RTL Salad? "I'd prefer a schnitzel," says "Farmer Seeks Wife" single man Manfred. Image: RTL Sweer even tries vegan food and gets a kiss from Jenny in return. Image: RTL Farmer Andreas and Lisa-Marie also kiss for the first time. Image: RTL Winemaker Martin needs to "come out of his shell more", says Rebecca. Image: RTL "Farmer seeks wife" love fiasco Organic farmer Manfred asks chef Susanne about her emotional state. And suffers a love fiasco. Image: RTL Salad? "I'd prefer a schnitzel," says "Farmer Seeks Wife" single man Manfred. Image: RTL Sweer even tries vegan food and gets a kiss from Jenny in return. Image: RTL Farmer Andreas and Lisa-Marie also kiss for the first time. Image: RTL Winemaker Martin needs to "come out of his shell more", says Rebecca. Image: RTL

Despite the sizzling atmosphere and a romantic picnic, Manfred has to digest a bitter disappointment: Cook Susanne turns him down. The latest episode of "Bauer sucht Frau" shows how close heart and pain lie to each other during the farm week.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Organic farmer Manfred develops feelings for Susanne, but her negative response to his courtship leaves him deeply disappointed, which also puts a strain on her.

Horse farmer Jenny surprises Sweer with a vegan menu, which he willingly tries, which in turn is rewarded with a spontaneous kiss.

Farmer Andreas and Lisa-Marie experience a romantic rapprochement at a picnic with a first kiss, while farm lady Rebecca wants more personal openness from Martin instead of technical explanations. Show more

Organic farmer Manfred wants to find out in the current episode of "Bauer sucht Frau" (RTL and RTL+): Halfway through the farm week, the 38-year-old has developed feelings for chef Susanne. He can imagine a future with the mother of two.

Even their fundamentally different tastes don't change that: while Manfred prefers to eat meat every day, Susanne focuses on a healthy, plant-based diet.

When she collects herbs and wildflowers for a salad from his pasture, the farmer almost loses his faith: "Do you cook with weeds at home too? You can't eat my food!" he jokes, but then tries her salad after all: "Well, I'd rather have a schnitzel," is his unenthusiastic conclusion.

Susanne: "It really hurts me that I hurt him"

Even more difficult for the farmer, however, is the fact that he can't feel Susanne's emotional state. So at a picnic, he asks the 39-year-old point-blank: "I've taken you to my heart and would give it a chance with us. How are things with you?"

Susanne's answer, however, is devastating for the farmer: "You're a very likeable man and have everything a woman could wish for. But I don't want to give you false hope or pretend you have feelings that just aren't there. I haven't fallen in love yet," she tells Manfred.

In the interview, Susanne is in tears shortly afterwards: "It really hurts me that I hurt him."

"Garam masala? Turmeric? I don't know it!"

Things go much better for meat lover Sweer: horse farmer Jenny serves the 63-year-old a vegan menu and is surprised that he fully embraces it.

He even helps her chop the vegetables and sniffs spices he doesn't know ("Garam masala? Turmeric? I don't know it!") and spontaneously gets a kiss from the 59-year-old in return. "I was pleasantly surprised, I thought it was nice," says the single man happily.

For farmer Andreas and his lady-in-waiting Lisa-Marie, love also goes through the stomach. At a romantic picnic by the village pond, they both talk about their flaring feelings.

In the romantic setting (Lisa-Marie: "It was like a Rosamunde Pilcher movie!") they have their first kiss. "My pulse was racing, I was very excited," says the 32-year-old happily.

Lady of the farm wonders about her "agricultural professor"

The mood of wine and arable farmer Martin and his farm lady Rebecca is rather neutral - which the 40-year-old regrets in particular: they do go jogging together ("He's a delicious cutie!"), and Martin shows her the different areas of his farm. In Rebecca's opinion, however, he goes into too much detail.

"I wish Martin wouldn't be so much of an explainer, but would come out of his shell a bit more," says the farm lady. She already has a joking nickname for the 36-year-old: "Agricultural Professor." Will Cupid's arrow hit him again?

More videos from the department