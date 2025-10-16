From liberal Boston to East Texas: Sophie lands with her husband and child in a new world in the south of the USA, where people tick very differently. Rich Margo and her friends take a liking to the new world and whisk her away into a world of decadence and double standards.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you "The Hunting Wives" hit Netflix in the USA on July 21 and became a streaming hit. A second season has now been confirmed.

Content: From liberal Cambridge to Republican East Texas - Graham O'Neil has a new job and moves with his wife Sophie and their son.

First episode: Sophie meets Margo, the wife of Grrham's boss. Margo takes Sophie under her wing and introduces her to her all-female hunting group. Things don't go smoothly.

Culture clash: with topics such as gun ownership, morals and politics, the series, which is made by women, generates lively debate and good ratings in the USA. Show more

"I hate this," says Sophie on the way to the fundraiser. "You're good with people, you've been doing PR long enough," her husband Graham implores her at the wheel.

"But I'm not good with Texans. We don't have the right chemistry," says his wife. "Sophie, that's my boss. Just get the old Sophie out," counters Graham. "Of course," she replies bitterly. "Good old Sophie."

Sophie, played by Brittany Snow, is really looking forward to the fundraising gala in her new Texan home. blue Play

So begins "The Hunting Wives" - a series that premiered in the USA on July 21 and caused such a sensation that it became the most-watched streaming series the following month and, according to the "Hollywood Reporter", barely needed a screening at the beginning of September.

"Rebecca Cutter's steamy crime thriller starring Malin Åkerman and Brittany Snow brought sex (and the culture war) back to TV this summer," summarizes the trade journal: Does the series live up to the promise of positive reviews in publications as diverse as "People", "New York Times" and "Rolling Stone"?

Worlds collide

Sophie and Graham O'Neil come from liberal Cambridge, Massachusetts, to the fictional Maple Brook in wooded East Texas. A different wind is blowing here, as quickly becomes clear at the party: Most people carry guns, even the National Rifle Association is represented at the party.

No children of sadness: Margo and Jed Banks invite everyone to the party. blue Play

Something is wrong with Sophie. She storms off to the toilet, where she meets Margo Banks: the hostess of the party literally doesn't play hard to get in front of the stranger from near Boston - and happily grabs her when Sophie admits that she didn't "have to" but just wanted to take a Xanax, a drug for anxiety disorders.

Margo strips in front of a stranger - Sophie is a little shocked. blue Play

Sophie soon learns that Margo is the wife of host Jed Banks. The oil baron with political ambitions has hired Sophie's husband Graham to work for him as an architect. Jed raves about weapons that protect against bad people and likes to be lewd and crude - as does everyone else Sophie meets.

"You have new girlfriends"

Just like Callie, the sheriff's wife, and Jill, the vicar's wife, who is looking for Brad at the party with her son and Satan. The women always meet on Fridays in a hunting lodge. Of course Sophie is supposed to join them. "You've got new girlfriends" her husband will say when the two of them go to bed. And he hopes that Sophie can "let go a bit" in Texas.

"Work? We don't need to: we're married": Sophie meets the "Hunting Wives". blue Play

The hunting party consists of six women, including Sophie, who go to a country club after the shooting and let it rip there too. Sophie keeps a low profile until Margo drives her home after several shots. She confesses to Margo that she doesn't drink because she once had an accident while under the influence.

Strong protagonists: Malin Åkerman as Margo (left) and Brittany Snow as Sophie. blue Play

"I only ever do what I feel like doing," says Margo. And at the end of the day, Sophie allows herself to be persuaded to drink two strong shots of whiskey and get back behind the wheel. It makes it clear that this is not the only taboo that will be broken in the script. Last but not least, a person dies in this fictional story.

"The Hunting Wives" is all about women

The opening of "The Hunting Wives" promises plenty of tensions just waiting to be unleashed. The liberal newcomers find themselves in a world of guns, politics and morality, where you play the saint in the church service while the lady in the side pew is lustfully stared at on the thighs.

«I only have two rules: Trust me and do everything I say!» Margo Banks

This sketch from the latest episode of "Saturday Night Live" reflects the show's eroticism well. But also its success: it is the fictional trailer for a real second season, which was announced a month ago.

The series is a woman's show: it is based on the novel of the same name by May Cobb, written and produced by Rebecca Cutter and directed by four women for every two episodes. Brittany Snow is convincing as Sophie and Malin Åkerman shines in the role of vamp Margo.

However, the series is not only titillating due to its eroticism: the setting in the sinful South against the backdrop of current political discussions is causing lively debate in the USA and is therefore hitting a nerve. The first episode at least promises a lot.

In Switzerland, all eight episodes of the first season of "The Hunting Wives" can be seen exclusively on blue Play.