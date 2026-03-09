Ex-bachelor Janosch Nietlispach only married his girlfriend Alina in the summer of 2025 and spoke of great love. Now the Zug native has announced the end of their relationship on Instagram. He writes: "We tried, we failed."

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Ex-bachelor Janosch Nietlispach (37) and his wife Alina (31), who got married in a civil ceremony in summer 2025, are separated.

Nietlispach announced on Instagram: "We tried, we failed", and explained that stress and changing dynamics had developed in the relationship.

In 2016, the Zug native searched for true love as the Bachelor on TV. Show more

It was only last summer that the wedding bells rang for ex-Bachelor and fitness entrepreneur Janosch Nietlispach (37) and his Alina (31). This summer they wanted to say yes a second time on the Spanish party island of Ibiza and celebrate their love.

But now the love fire has gone out. As the Zug native himself announced on Instagram, the relationship is over. On Sunday, he posted a sweet couple's photo and wrote: "We tried ... we failed ..." - which translates as: "We tried, we failed." At the beginning of February, they decided to go their separate ways.

Nietlispach writes that it was very difficult for him to accept the break-up, especially because of their two children: "Sometimes it's also about stresses that develop over time. Dynamics that change. About situations in which you realize that something is no longer sustainable in the long term ..."

He is grateful for the love and now wants to focus on being a good father to Amy and Sunny.

He searched for love on TV in 2016

In 2016, Janosch Nietlispach handed out roses on TV as the "Bachelor" and was then in a relationship with winner Kristina Radovic for around three and a half years.

More videos from the department