Luca Monaco (right) with rapper Massiv (left) at the musician's house in Berlin. Image: zvg Massiv (in the middle) is delighted with his new blinds. Image: zvg At the end of May, Luca Monaco's team traveled to Berlin to measure Massiv's house for the subsequent installation. Image: zvg In 2023, Luca Monaco (center right) and his team installed the blinds in Pietro Lombardi's (center) new house in Cologne. Image: zvg Since then, the two have stayed in touch and become friends. Image: zvg

He didn't get the rose - but he did get into the limelight: Luca Monaco was a contestant on "The Bachelorette" and now installs blinds for Pietro Lombardi, Massiv & Co.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Luca Monaco, former contestant on "The Bachelorette", now successfully runs his own roller shutter company, which attracts a lot of attention thanks to recommendations from celebrities.

Singer Pietro Lombardi has been placing orders with him since 2023, including recently from Berlin rapper Massiv.

Monaco's company is experiencing a strong boom in orders thanks to celebrity customers, although he emphasizes that quality and customer satisfaction are always his top priority. Show more

The TV series "The Bachelorette" not only brings lovers together, but can also be a springboard to success for some. This is also the case for Luca Monaco. The 29-year-old took part in the 2018 season with former Bachelorette Adela Smajic. He was unable to win Adela's love back then. But he has long since won the hearts of the celebrities.

Monaco is self-employed with the roller shutter company Dudler und Co. He installs blinds, and not just in Switzerland. He received a request from Pietro Lombardi via Instagram back in 2023. The singer advertised for the Swiss entrepreneur on his social channels. Since then, he has not only received inquiries from Swiss celebrities, but also from Germans.

"He is a very warm person"

In May 2025, Pietro Lombardi contacted Monaco again. "I was on my way back from Jenny Frankhauser, Daniela Katzenberger's sister, when he called me," Monaco explains to blue News. He put him in touch with the Berlin rapper Massiv (formerly Pittbull). He is a German rapper, actor and entrepreneur with a Palestinian family history.

The two exchange ideas and arrange a meeting at the end of May. "He is a very warm person. His house is amazing and it was an honor to work there," says Monaco. "First we had to measure everything and then the actual installation will take about 5 to 6 weeks."

Monaco almost can't keep up with the requests

It couldn't be better for Monaco. He enthuses: "I'm very grateful that Pietro pushes my company so much. He always refers me to friends and that's how I've been getting more and more requests from celebrities since 2023."

So far, Monaco has always had very good experiences. "At the end of the day, the customer has to be satisfied with our work, so we always do our best. It doesn't matter whether we're installing for celebrities in Germany or simply for non-famous people," explains the entrepreneur.

However, it is positive for his business that people with a wide reach recommend him to others. "Sometimes we can't keep up with the requests. It's a shame when we have to put customers off until a later date. But I'm still pleased that we have work."